THULCANDRA (Black/Death mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Hail The Abyss qui sortira le19 mai via Naplam Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. In The Eye Of Heaven
2. Hail The Abyss
3. At Night
4. Velvet Damnation
5. On The Wings Of Cosmic Fire
6. Acheronian Cult
7. As I Walk Through The Gateway
8. Blood Of Slaves
9. In Darkness We Descend
10. The Final Closure
11. The Second Fall – Live
12. Deliverance In Sin And Death – Live
THE HUMAN RACE IS FILTH (Death/Grind/Sludge/Crust, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Cloaked in Shame" qui figure sur son nouveau disque Cognitive Dissonance prévu le 10 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Life Of Tyrants
2. Apes With Christ
3. Electronic Caterpillars
4. Bastardized
5. Cloaked In Shame
6. Hopes Wavered
7. Propagating Technology
8. Vomiting Strings Of Human Decay
9. Tribal Injections Of Division
LAMP OF MURMUUR (Black Metal, USA) a posté à cette adresse le titre "Seal of the Dominator" issu de son nouvel opus Saturnian Bloodstorm qui sort le 26 mars via Argento Records et Not Kvlt Records. Tracklist :
1. Conqueror Beyond the Frenzied Fog [6:59]
2. Hymns of Death, Rays of Might [7:46]
3. Seal of the Dominator [6:46]
4. Descending From the Aurora [1:03]
5. In Communion With the Wintermoon [8:19]
6. Saturnian Bloodstorm [9:08]
BALTAVAR (Groove/Thrash, Bulgarie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Angel's Shadow" extrait de son nouvel album Dark Science à venir le 3 mars sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. The Library
2. Angel's Shadow
3. The Devil's Altar
4. Hunter of souls
5. Burn it all
6. Beautiful
7. Temptation ft. Teodora Stoyanova (Freija)
8. Raven's Destiny
9. My World
10. Shine of Darkness
11. Who are You
12. Burn Boom Fire
