»

(Lien direct) THULCANDRA (Black/Death mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Hail The Abyss qui sortira le19 mai via Naplam Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. In The Eye Of Heaven

2. Hail The Abyss

3. At Night

4. Velvet Damnation

5. On The Wings Of Cosmic Fire

6. Acheronian Cult

7. As I Walk Through The Gateway

8. Blood Of Slaves

9. In Darkness We Descend

10. The Final Closure

--------------------------------------------------

11. The Second Fall – Live

12. Deliverance In Sin And Death – Live



