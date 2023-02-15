chargement...

Sanguisugabogg
 Sanguisugabogg - Homicidal ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Disharmoniu... (C)
Par Jej		   
Les news du 8 Février 2023
 Les news du 8 Février 2023 ... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head - Of Kingdom A... (C)
Par MUSTIS 666		   
Les news du 10 Février 2023
 Les news du 10 Février 2023... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Mourning Forest
 Mourning Forest - L'immonde... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Misþyrming
 Misþyrming - Með Hamri (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Crusher
 Crusher - Corporal Punishment (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht - Blutgebunden (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Helmet
 Helmet - Meantime (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog - On Death's ... (C)
Par rudler242		   
Kringa
 Kringa - All Stillborn Fire... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Aamongandr (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les sorties de 2022
 Les sorties de 2022 - Vos a... (S)
Par Fabulon		   
Undeath
 Undeath - It's Time​.​.​.​T... (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   

Les news du 15 Février 2023

News
Les news du 15 Février 2023 Contrarian - Willowtip Records. Tracklist : 1. Sage of Shekhinah 2. In Gehenna 3. Ibn al Rawandi 4. The Guide for the Perplexed 5. Zabur of Satfiyah al Shama - Dystersol - Frenzy - Ossaert - Kaal Nagini
CONTRARIAN (Progressive / Technical Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Sage Of Shekhinah qui sortira le 17 mars via Willowtip Records. "Zabur Of Satfiyah Al Shamal" s'écoute ici :

DYSTERSOL (Melodic Death/Folk, Autriche) sortira son nouvel opus Anaemic le 6 avril sur Black Sunset/MDD Records. Il contiendra douze nouveaux titres.

FRENZY (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Where is the Joke" extrait de son nouvel album Of Hoods and Masks à paraître le 20 avril chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :

1. One Minute Closer to…
2. The Doomsday
3. Where is the Joke
4. Spectre of Love
5. Uncompromised
6. Betrayal in Cold Blood
7. Fear the Hood
8. Living in Oz (versión de Rick Springfield)
9. Give Me Shred (Or Give Me Death)

OSSAERT (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Offerdier le 7 avril via Argento Records. Tracklist :

1. De Lichtkrans en de Waan [7:53]
2. Ritueel I [4:07]
3. Ritueel II [4:47]
4. Het Geschenk en het Bestaan [6:10]

KAAL NAGINI (Death Metal, Inde) sortira son premier EP Refracted Lights of a Blind God le 14 avril sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Nameless Archetype of Pantheonless Antiquity
2. Refracted Lights of a Blind God
3. Lord of the Two Doors and the Seven Portals
4. Double Tongued Serpent of Kú
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
15 Février 2023

