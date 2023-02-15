»

FRENZY (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Where is the Joke" extrait de son nouvel album Of Hoods and Masks à paraître le 20 avril chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :



1. One Minute Closer to…

2. The Doomsday

3. Where is the Joke

4. Spectre of Love

5. Uncompromised

6. Betrayal in Cold Blood

7. Fear the Hood

8. Living in Oz (versión de Rick Springfield)

9. Give Me Shred (Or Give Me Death)



