Les news du 15 Février 2023 Contrarian - Willowtip Records. Tracklist : 1. Sage of Shekhinah 2. In Gehenna 3. Ibn al Rawandi 4. The Guide for the Perplexed 5. Zabur of Satfiyah al Shama - Dystersol - Frenzy - Ossaert - Kaal Nagini
CONTRARIAN (Progressive / Technical Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Sage Of Shekhinah qui sortira le 17 mars via Willowtip Records. "Zabur Of Satfiyah Al Shamal" s'écoute ici :
FRENZY (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Where is the Joke" extrait de son nouvel album Of Hoods and Masks à paraître le 20 avril chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :
1. One Minute Closer to…
2. The Doomsday
3. Where is the Joke
4. Spectre of Love
5. Uncompromised
6. Betrayal in Cold Blood
7. Fear the Hood
8. Living in Oz (versión de Rick Springfield)
9. Give Me Shred (Or Give Me Death)
Par Krokodil
Par Jej
Par Funky Globe
Par MUSTIS 666
Par AxGxB
Par Funky Globe
Par Dantefever
Par Flesh29
Par Vartruk
Par AxGxB
Par rudler242
Par AxGxB
Par Bras Cassé
Par Fabulon
Par Clodfransoa