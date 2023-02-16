»

(Lien direct) CATACOMB (Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Kings of Edom" extrait de son premier long-format When the Stars Are Right à paraître le 23 mars sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. The Kings of Edom

02. Ruler of this World

03. Servants of the Old Ones

04. Waiting For the Stars

05. The Great Dreamer

06. Black Goat

07. In Your Blasphemous Name

08. Crawling Chaos

09. Blind Idiot God

10. Chapel of Ghouls (Morbid Angel cover)



