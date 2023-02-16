|
Les news du 16 Février 2023
|MAZE OF SOTHOTH (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son album Extirpated Light prévu pour le 24 mars via Everlasting Spew Records. "Blood Tribute" se découvre ici :
|CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Progressive Brutal Modern Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Terrasite prévu pour le 13 mai via Metal Blade. "We Eat Our Young" s'écoute ici :
|
|DEFILED (Death Metal, Japon) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Highest Level qui sortira le 28 avril via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Off-limits
2. Stealth
3. The Highest Level
4. Entrapped
5. The Status Quo
6. Warmonger
7. Demonization
8. Inquisition
9. Madness Accelerated
10. Delusion
11. Only the Strongest Survive
12. Red World
13. The Last Straw
14. Requiem
15. The Speech
|AS LIGHT DIES (Death/Black/Doom/Gothic, Espagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "La Ascensión" tiré de son nouveau disque The Laniakea Architecture - Volume II qui sort le p mars chez Darkwoods. Tracklist :
1. Falling Apart
2. Celephaïs
3. La ascensión
4. Épocas venideras
5. The Green
6. Esus Agápē
7. From the Scratch
8. Unveiling the Final Curtain
9. To Finish
|NADIR (Blackened Hardcore, Norvège) sortira son premier longue-durée Extinction Rituals le 5 mai.
|OCTOBER TIDE (Melodic Doom/Death, Suède) est actuellement en cours d'écriture d'un nouvel album dont l'enregistrement devrait avoir lieu cet été.
|SARPA (Black/Death, USA) propose en écoute intégrale à cette adresse son nouvel EP Mauta Tala. Tracklist :
1. Arcane Rites – Tohu Wa Bohu
2. Necropoleis of the Nebulous Deserts
3. It Looms
|DEAD SOUL ALLIANCE (Death Metal, Canada) offre son nouvel album Spiralling to Lunacy en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Cryptorium9. Tracklist :
1. Within The Darkness
2. The Demons That Be
3. Spiralling To Lunacy
4. Condemnation Through Fear
5. Silencing The Masses
6. Products Of Pain
7. New Normal Nihilist
8. Freedom Of Death
9. False Reconciliation
|CATACOMB (Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Kings of Edom" extrait de son premier long-format When the Stars Are Right à paraître le 23 mars sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. The Kings of Edom
02. Ruler of this World
03. Servants of the Old Ones
04. Waiting For the Stars
05. The Great Dreamer
06. Black Goat
07. In Your Blasphemous Name
08. Crawling Chaos
09. Blind Idiot God
10. Chapel of Ghouls (Morbid Angel cover)
|Intitulés Anthronomicon et Helionomicon, les deux nouveaux albums d'ULTHAR (Black / Death, USA) sortiront ce vendredi 17 février sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Ces derniers sont à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
Anthronomicon
01. Cephalophore
02. Fractional Fortresses
03. Saccades
04. Flesh Propulsion
05. Astranumeral Octave Chants
06. Coagulation Of Forms
07. Larynx Plateau
08. Cultus Quadrivium
Helionomicon
01. Helionomicon
02. Anthronomicon
|MAJESTIES (Death Metal Mélodique, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Vast Reaches Unclaimed le 3 mars prochain sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Our Gracious Captors" :
01. In Yearning, Alive (Bandcamp)
02. The World Unseen (Bandcamp)
03. Our Gracious Captors
04. Verdant Paths To Radiance
05. Across The Neverwhen
06. Seekers Of The Ineffable
07. Sidereal Spire
08. Temporal Anchor
09. City Of Nine Gates
10. Journey's End
|ANTHROPOPHAGOUS (Death Metal, USA) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Abuse Of A Corpse le 7 avril sur Headsplit Records et Night Rhythm Recordings. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Incurable Blood Cancer" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. No Fire Can Warm You
02. The Oozing Room
03. Abuse Of A Corpse
04. Hidden Crematoriums
05. I Drink From Your Skull
06. Between Always And Never
07. Incurable Blood Cancer
08. Acrimony, Spite, And Malice
09. Crushing The Death Deniers
