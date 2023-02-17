»

(Lien direct) MISCREANCE (Death / Thrash, Italie) vient de signer sur Season Of Mist Records pour la sortie de son prochain album. Le label français en profitera également pour rééditer le premier album des Italiens intitulé Convergence.



MISCREANCE a écrit : We couldn't be happier to officially sign with SEASON OF MIST, one of the best labels in the game and clearly a big opportunity to let our sound blow a lot of speakers around the world. We're keen to let our material see the light under the new label, also considering their works with some big bands that clearly influenced us a lot such as Cynic, Atheist and Gorguts!