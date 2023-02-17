chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
116 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Asunder
 Asunder - The Loss of Innoc... (C)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Les news du 16 Février 2023
 Les news du 16 Février 2023... (N)
Par Ander		   
Nostromo
 Nostromo - Bucéphale (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Altars
 Altars - Ascetic Reflection (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Sanguisugabogg
 Sanguisugabogg - Homicidal ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Disharmoniu... (C)
Par Jej		   
Les news du 8 Février 2023
 Les news du 8 Février 2023 ... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head - Of Kingdom A... (C)
Par MUSTIS 666		   
Les news du 10 Février 2023
 Les news du 10 Février 2023... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Mourning Forest
 Mourning Forest - L'immonde... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Misþyrming
 Misþyrming - Með Hamri (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Crusher
 Crusher - Corporal Punishment (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht - Blutgebunden (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Helmet
 Helmet - Meantime (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog - On Death's ... (C)
Par rudler242		   
Kringa
 Kringa - All Stillborn Fire... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Aamongandr (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les sorties de 2022
 Les sorties de 2022 - Vos a... (S)
Par Fabulon		   

Les news du 17 Février 2023

News
Les news du 17 Février 2023 Astriferous - God Disease - Grafhond - Aglo - Paraphilia - Witte Wieven - HateSphere - Buried Souls - Miscreance
»
(Lien direct)
ASTRIFEROUS (Death Metal, Costa Rica) présente à cette adresse le morceau "Ominous and Malevolent" tiré de son premier full-length Pulsations From the Black Orb prévu le 10 mars chez Pulverised Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :

1. Intro (The Black Orb)
2. Blinding the Seven Eyes of God
3. Teleport Haze
4. Metasymbiosis
5. Forlorn and Immemorial
6. Ominous and Malevolent
7. Lunomancy
8. Symmetries that Should Not Be

»
(Lien direct)
GOD DISEASE (Death/Doom, Finlande) a posté le morceau "Built By Dead Hands" figurant sur son nouveau disque Apocalyptic Doom qui sort le 10 mars via Gruesome Records. Tracklist :

1. Ashes
2. Built by Dead Hands
3. Remembrance
4. Leper by the Grace of God
5. Futile Effort to Breathe
6. Serenity Abandoned

»
(Lien direct)
GRAFHOND (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier EP In Harmonie met de Dood le 31 mars sur Void Wanderer Productions et War Productions. Tracklist :

1. De zuivering (3:37)
2. Verwekker (3:38)
3. Gefluister (3:49)
4. Gat (3:43)
5. Verslagen (4:12)
6. Voor galg en rad (4:55)

Durée totale : (23:55)

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-mand band AGLO (Death/Doom/Sludge, Australie) offre son nouvel EP Into the Maze, sorti hier en auto-production, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

1. Into the Maze
2. Parasites
3. Darkened Mirror
4. Collector
5. Past
6. The Journey Home

»
(Lien direct)
PARAPHILIA (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Coruscation" issu de son premier longue-durée The Memory of Death Given Form à venir le 7 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :

Coruscation
Stelliferous Unmaking
Virial Entropy
Supernal Rebuke
The Memory of Death Given Form
Thanatical Imperative
Eaten (Bloodbath cover)

»
(Lien direct)
WITTE WIEVEN (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Dwaallicht le 14 avril via Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Ontsponnen uit de diepte [7:34]
2. Koorddanser [5:38]
3. Drogbeeld [8:42]
4. Het mistige zicht [5:08]
5. Kringen 5:09]
6. Met beide benen in het niets (Live) [9:10]

»
(Lien direct)
HATESPHERE (Death/Thraash/Groove, Danemark) sortira son nouvel opus Hatred Reborn le 24 mars sur Scarlet Records. Tracklist :

01 The Awakening
02 Hatred Reborn
03 Cutthroat
04 Gravedigger
05 918
06 Darkspawn
07 The Truest Form of Pain
08 Brand of Sacrifice
09 A Violent Compulsion
10 Spitting Teeth
11 Another Piece of Meat (Scorpions cover - digipak bonus-track)
12 The Fallen Shall Rise in a River of Blood (live - digipak bonus-track)

»
(Lien direct)
BURIED SOULS (Death/Sludge/Hardcore, Suisse) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Howlings in the Silence" extrait de son album Whispers paru en décembre dernier en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
MISCREANCE (Death / Thrash, Italie) vient de signer sur Season Of Mist Records pour la sortie de son prochain album. Le label français en profitera également pour rééditer le premier album des Italiens intitulé Convergence.

MISCREANCE a écrit : We couldn't be happier to officially sign with SEASON OF MIST, one of the best labels in the game and clearly a big opportunity to let our sound blow a lot of speakers around the world. We're keen to let our material see the light under the new label, also considering their works with some big bands that clearly influenced us a lot such as Cynic, Atheist and Gorguts!
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
17 Février 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Asunder
 Asunder
The Loss of Innocence
2022 - Indépendant		   
Bilan 2022
 Bilan 2022
Février 2023		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Astriferous
 Astriferous
Death Metal - 2018 - Costa Rica		   
God Disease
 God Disease
Death Metal - 2010 - Finlande		   
HateSphere
 HateSphere
Thrash/Death - 2000 - Danemark		   
Miscreance
 Miscreance
Death / Thrash - 2018 - Italie		   
Bilan 2022
Lire le bilan
Asunder
The Loss of Innocence
Lire la chronique
Man Must Die
The Pain Behind It All
Lire la chronique
Necrovation
Ovations To Putrefaction (D...
Lire la chronique
Ashen Tomb
Ashen Tomb (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nostromo
Bucéphale
Lire la chronique
Syndrome 81
Béton Nostalgie (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Sanguisugabogg
Homicidal Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Ranger
Yl​ö​s Raunioista / Risen F...
Lire la chronique
Fonsadera / Biological Warfare
暴​力​を​表​現​す​る​も​う​一​つ​の​方​法...
Lire la chronique
P.L.F.
Devious Persecution and Who...
Lire la chronique
Evil
Rites of Evil
Lire la chronique
Cyprine
Mendekua
Lire la chronique
Pharmacist
Carnal Pollution (EP)
Lire la chronique
Høstsol
L​ä​nge leve dö​den
Lire la chronique
Ritual Death
Ritual Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Faruln
Anti Spirit
Lire la chronique
Astriferous / Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
Astriferous / Bloodsoaked N...
Lire la chronique
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Organ Maggots
Lire la chronique
Profane Order
One Nightmare Unto Another
Lire la chronique
Obvurt
Triumph Beyond Adversity
Lire la chronique
Mourning Forest
L'immonde Fanaison
Lire la chronique
Acod
Cryptic Curse (EP)
Lire la chronique
Katatonia
Sky Void Of Stars
Lire la chronique
Opal Insight
Heir to Anger
Lire la chronique
Taphos
Blood Plethora (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Misþyrming
Með Hamri
Lire la chronique
Helmet
Meantime
Lire la chronique
Lithopedion
ex (EP)
Lire la chronique
Muvitium
Under Vemodets Töcken
Lire la chronique