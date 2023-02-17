|
Les news du 17 Février 2023
|Intitulé Glacial Domination, le deuxième album de FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 19 mai sur Century Media Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Morbid Effigy" avec en invité John Gallagher de Dying Fetus :
01. Invisible Tormentor
02. Arsenal Of War
03. Death And Glory
04. Morbid Effigy
05. Annihilation
06. Glacial Domination
07. Frozen Soul
08. Assimilator
09. Best Served Cold
10. Abominable
11. Atomic Winter
|ASTRIFEROUS (Death Metal, Costa Rica) présente à cette adresse le morceau "Ominous and Malevolent" tiré de son premier full-length Pulsations From the Black Orb prévu le 10 mars chez Pulverised Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Intro (The Black Orb)
2. Blinding the Seven Eyes of God
3. Teleport Haze
4. Metasymbiosis
5. Forlorn and Immemorial
6. Ominous and Malevolent
7. Lunomancy
8. Symmetries that Should Not Be
|GOD DISEASE (Death/Doom, Finlande) a posté le morceau "Built By Dead Hands" figurant sur son nouveau disque Apocalyptic Doom qui sort le 10 mars via Gruesome Records. Tracklist :
1. Ashes
2. Built by Dead Hands
3. Remembrance
4. Leper by the Grace of God
5. Futile Effort to Breathe
6. Serenity Abandoned
|GRAFHOND (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier EP In Harmonie met de Dood le 31 mars sur Void Wanderer Productions et War Productions. Tracklist :
1. De zuivering (3:37)
2. Verwekker (3:38)
3. Gefluister (3:49)
4. Gat (3:43)
5. Verslagen (4:12)
6. Voor galg en rad (4:55)
Durée totale : (23:55)
|Le one-mand band AGLO (Death/Doom/Sludge, Australie) offre son nouvel EP Into the Maze, sorti hier en auto-production, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
1. Into the Maze
2. Parasites
3. Darkened Mirror
4. Collector
5. Past
6. The Journey Home
|PARAPHILIA (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Coruscation" issu de son premier longue-durée The Memory of Death Given Form à venir le 7 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
Coruscation
Stelliferous Unmaking
Virial Entropy
Supernal Rebuke
The Memory of Death Given Form
Thanatical Imperative
Eaten (Bloodbath cover)
|WITTE WIEVEN (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Dwaallicht le 14 avril via Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :
1. Ontsponnen uit de diepte [7:34]
2. Koorddanser [5:38]
3. Drogbeeld [8:42]
4. Het mistige zicht [5:08]
5. Kringen 5:09]
6. Met beide benen in het niets (Live) [9:10]
|HATESPHERE (Death/Thraash/Groove, Danemark) sortira son nouvel opus Hatred Reborn le 24 mars sur Scarlet Records. Tracklist :
01 The Awakening
02 Hatred Reborn
03 Cutthroat
04 Gravedigger
05 918
06 Darkspawn
07 The Truest Form of Pain
08 Brand of Sacrifice
09 A Violent Compulsion
10 Spitting Teeth
11 Another Piece of Meat (Scorpions cover - digipak bonus-track)
12 The Fallen Shall Rise in a River of Blood (live - digipak bonus-track)
|BURIED SOULS (Death/Sludge/Hardcore, Suisse) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Howlings in the Silence" extrait de son album Whispers paru en décembre dernier en auto-production.
|MISCREANCE (Death / Thrash, Italie) vient de signer sur Season Of Mist Records pour la sortie de son prochain album. Le label français en profitera également pour rééditer le premier album des Italiens intitulé Convergence.
MISCREANCE a écrit : We couldn't be happier to officially sign with SEASON OF MIST, one of the best labels in the game and clearly a big opportunity to let our sound blow a lot of speakers around the world. We're keen to let our material see the light under the new label, also considering their works with some big bands that clearly influenced us a lot such as Cynic, Atheist and Gorguts!

