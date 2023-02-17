chargement...

Les news du 16 Février 2023
 Les news du 16 Février 2023... (N)
Par Ander		   
Nostromo
 Nostromo - Bucéphale (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Altars
 Altars - Ascetic Reflection (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Sanguisugabogg
 Sanguisugabogg - Homicidal ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Disharmoniu... (C)
Par Jej		   
Les news du 8 Février 2023
 Les news du 8 Février 2023 ... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head - Of Kingdom A... (C)
Par MUSTIS 666		   
Les news du 10 Février 2023
 Les news du 10 Février 2023... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Mourning Forest
 Mourning Forest - L'immonde... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Misþyrming
 Misþyrming - Með Hamri (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Crusher
 Crusher - Corporal Punishment (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht - Blutgebunden (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Helmet
 Helmet - Meantime (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog - On Death's ... (C)
Par rudler242		   
Kringa
 Kringa - All Stillborn Fire... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Aamongandr (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les sorties de 2022
 Les sorties de 2022 - Vos a... (S)
Par Fabulon		   

Les news du 17 Février 2023

News
Les news du 17 Février 2023 Miscreance
»
(Lien direct)
MISCREANCE (Death / Thrash, Italie) vient de signer sur Season Of Mist Records pour la sortie de son prochain album. Le label français en profitera également pour rééditer le premier album des Italiens intitulé Convergence.

MISCREANCE a écrit : We couldn't be happier to officially sign with SEASON OF MIST, one of the best labels in the game and clearly a big opportunity to let our sound blow a lot of speakers around the world. We're keen to let our material see the light under the new label, also considering their works with some big bands that clearly influenced us a lot such as Cynic, Atheist and Gorguts!
Thrasho AxGxB
17 Février 2023

