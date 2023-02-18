»

(Lien direct) SIEGE OF POWER (Death/Doom/Punk avec Chris Reifert de Autopsy au chant et des membres et ex-membres de Asphyx, Hail of Bullets, Thanatos, USA/Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son nouvel opus "This Is Tomorrow" via Metal Blade. Tracklist :



Force Fed Fear

Sinister Christians

Scavengers

Zero Containment

Ghosts of Humanity

As the World Crumbles

Oblivion

Deeper Wounds

The Devil's Grasp

No Salvation

This is Tomorrow



