Les news du 18 Février 2023

Les news du 18 Février 2023 Lions Metal Festival 2023 - Morne - Verminous Serpent - Siege Of Power - Claustrofobia - Ondfødt - Soul Grinder - Phantom Fire - Wizards Of Hazards - Hypno5e
Le LIONS METAL FESTIVAL 2023 vient d'annoncer quatre nouveaux groupes pour son affiche :

HATESPHERE (Death/Thrash Metal-Danemark)
AORLHAC (un subtil Black metal chanté en Français)
DELIVRANCE excellent groupe de sludge, post-black metal mené de main de maître par Etienne Sarthou (Aqme).
DOOMAS Doom/Death Metal, formé en 2006 en Slovaquie.

L'événement, dont Thrashocore est partenaire, aura lieu à Montagny (69) les samedi 3 et dimanche 4 juin. Les détails :

2 JOURS DE METAL EXTRÊME.

Nombreux exposants / Camping gratuit / Restauration

ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal)
BELPHEGOR (Black Death)
PESTILENCE (Death Metal)
HATESPHERE (Death Thrash)
PARASITE INC (Melodeath)
DUST BOLT (Thrash Metal)
CYTOTOXIN (Death Metal)
AORLHAC (Black Metal)
NECROTTED (Death Metal)
DELIVERANCE (Sludge Black)
DOOMAS (Doom Death)

+ 8 groupes encore à dévoiler

MORNE (Sludge/Post-Metal, USA) a signé sur Metal Blade pour la sortie fin 2023 d'un nouveau disque qui sera produit par Kurt Ballou (Converge, Cave In, High On Fire ...).

VERMINOUS SERPENT (Black Metal avec notamment A.A. Nemtheanga de Primordial au chant et à la basse, Irlande) propose en écoute le morceau "Seraphim Falls" figurant sur son premier long-format The Malign Covenant qui sort le 17 mars chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Seraphim Falls [7:41]
2. Transcendent Pyre [5:47]
3. The Malign Covenant [7:00]
4. Chasm of Nameless Bone [6:32]
5. Deaths Head Mantra [13:17]

Le all-star band SIEGE OF POWER (Death/Doom/Punk avec Chris Reifert de Autopsy au chant et des membres et ex-membres de Asphyx, Hail of Bullets, Thanatos, USA/Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son nouvel opus "This Is Tomorrow" via Metal Blade. Tracklist :

Force Fed Fear
Sinister Christians
Scavengers
Zero Containment
Ghosts of Humanity
As the World Crumbles
Oblivion
Deeper Wounds
The Devil's Grasp
No Salvation
This is Tomorrow

CLAUSTROFOBIA (Death/Thrash, Brésil) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Stronger Than Faith" qui ouvre son dernier album Unleeched paru en 2022 sur Metal Assault Records.

ONDFØDT (Black Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Tvelatan" issu de son nouveau disque Det österbottniska mörkret qui sort le 26 mai chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1 - Det Österbottniska Mörkret - 2:10
2 - Tvetalan - 3:30
3 - Furstins Tid - 3:59
4 - Tå Do Dör - 3:59
5 - Where Death Roams - 3:39
6 - Falskhejtins Folk - 4:55
7 - Själavandring - 4:15
8 - Höstfruktan - 4:31
9 - Dödsrejson - 7:11
10 - Tå Livi Bleknar - 2:05

Durée totale : 40:18

SOUL GRINDER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo de son concert du 26 décembre dernier à Wuppertal. Setlist :

Supreme Enemy
Soul's Mirror
Spirit's Asylum
The Sun and the Serpent
Night's Bane
Mercyful Fate
Infernal Suffering

PHANTOM FIRE (Speed/Black, Norvège) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Pentagram" extrait de son nouvel opus Eminente Lucifer Libertad à paraître le 3 mars via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bloodshed [2:33]
2. Eminente [0:10]
3. Derive From Ash [4:58]
4. Ritual [3:42]
5. Satanic Messenger [3:32]
6. Lucifer [0:57]
7. De Taptes Dans [2:50]
8. Black Night [1:42]
9. Mara [2:55]
10. Libertad [0:19]
11. Pentagram [6:24]

WIZARDS OF HAZARDS (Heavy/Doom, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Supernatural sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Grapes of Wrath
2. Dusk & Dawn
3. Moonpowers
4. Wolf to Another
5. Someone to Die For
6. End of the World
7. Underworld
8. Supernatural

HYPNO5E (Metal Progressif, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Sheol le 24 février prochain via Pelagic Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Slow Steams Of Darkness" :

01. Sheol - Part I - Nowhere
02. Sheol - Part II - Lands Of Haze
03. Bone Dust
04. Tauca - Part I - Another
05. Lava From The Sky
06. The Dreamer And His Dream
07. Slow Steams Of Darkness - Part I - Milluni
08. Slow Steams Of Darkness - Part II - Solar Mist
