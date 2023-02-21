»

(Lien direct) PARADOGMATA (Thrash/Death/Black/Power, Norvège) en a terminé avec son premier long-format Endetid. Tracklist :



1. ENDETIDSTEGN

2. THE SEEDS OF GREED

3. SEVEN CURSES FOR THE DEATHLY PALE

4. THE CLEANSING FLOOD (feat. Chris Hathcock)

5. CORRUPT TO INTERRUPT

6. HARROWING OF HEAVEN

7. THE PRINCES IN THE TOWER (feat. Robert Lowe)

Bonus tracks:

8. CERTAIN FUTURE (demo)

9. THE CLEANSING FLOOD (raw mix)

10. THE PRINCES IN THE TOWER (alt. version, feat Magnus Helmersen)