chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
176 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Asunder
 Asunder - The Loss of Innoc... (C)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Les news du 16 Février 2023
 Les news du 16 Février 2023... (N)
Par Ander		   
Nostromo
 Nostromo - Bucéphale (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Altars
 Altars - Ascetic Reflection (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Sanguisugabogg
 Sanguisugabogg - Homicidal ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Disharmoniu... (C)
Par Jej		   
Les news du 8 Février 2023
 Les news du 8 Février 2023 ... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head - Of Kingdom A... (C)
Par MUSTIS 666		   
Les news du 10 Février 2023
 Les news du 10 Février 2023... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Mourning Forest
 Mourning Forest - L'immonde... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Misþyrming
 Misþyrming - Með Hamri (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Crusher
 Crusher - Corporal Punishment (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht - Blutgebunden (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Helmet
 Helmet - Meantime (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog - On Death's ... (C)
Par rudler242		   
Kringa
 Kringa - All Stillborn Fire... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Aamongandr (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les sorties de 2022
 Les sorties de 2022 - Vos a... (S)
Par Fabulon		   

Les news du 21 Février 2023

News
Les news du 21 Février 2023 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Tombstone - Iron Curtain - Oerheks - Ironmaster - Sever - Paradogmata - Eternal Rot - Ulvedharr - Haiduk - Aetherius Obscuritas
»
(Lien direct)
DØDHEIMSGARD (DHG) (Black Metal Industriel / Progressif, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Black Medium Current prévu pour le 14 avril via Peaceville Records.

1. Et Smelter
2. Tankespinnerens Smerte
3. Interstellar Nexus
4. It Does Not Follow
5. Voyager
6. Halow
7. Det Tomme Kalde Morke
8. Abyss Perihelion Transit
9. Requiem Aeternum

»
(Lien direct)
TOMBSTONE (Black Metal, Indonésie) a dévoilé le titre "Guardians of Land and Sea" issu de son nouveau disque To the Existence of Light prévu le 1er mars sur Gutter Print Cabal. Tracklist :

1. Wolfsbane
2. Disillusionize
3. Into the Woods
4. Vain
5. Guardians of Land and Sea
6. Far to the North
7. To the Existence of Light

»
(Lien direct)
IRON CURTAIN (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Espagne) propose son nouvel EP Metal Gladiator en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 24 février chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Crossing the Acheron
2. Burn in Hell
2. RattleSnake
4. Metal Gladiator
5. Rough Riders
6. Stormbound
7. The Running Man

»
(Lien direct)
OERHEKS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Belgique) offre sa nouvelle démo Landschapsanachronismen en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Een Eenzaat in het Landschap [12:35]
2. Een Oude Wijsheid werd hier Geveld [12:15]

»
(Lien direct)
IRONMASTER (Death Metal, Suède) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Bringer Of Deception" extrait de son nouvel opus Weapons of Spiritual Carnage qui sort le 28 avril sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Solemn Pestilence - 3:22
2. Ocean Of Searing Hatred - 4:58
3. Weapons Of Spiritual Carnage - 3:48
4. Infinite Virulent - 5:03
5. Monolithic Suppressor Engaged - 3:14
6. Cast Into The Hollow - 4:59
7. Implications Of Sacral Time - 0:36
8. Lies Of Apathy - 3:43
9. Bringer Of Deception - 3:48
10. Dismantling Eternity - 4:23

Durée totale : 37:55

»
(Lien direct)
SEVER (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée At Midnight, By Torch Light le 14 avril chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Abyssonaut [5:29]
2. Lunar Sacrifice [6:28]
3. Sunset in the West [6:47]
4. Hammer of Vengeance [4:04]
5. At Midnight, By Torch Light [5:25]
6. Eastern Boar [9:19]

»
(Lien direct)
PARADOGMATA (Thrash/Death/Black/Power, Norvège) en a terminé avec son premier long-format Endetid. Tracklist :

1. ENDETIDSTEGN
2. THE SEEDS OF GREED
3. SEVEN CURSES FOR THE DEATHLY PALE
4. THE CLEANSING FLOOD (feat. Chris Hathcock)
5. CORRUPT TO INTERRUPT
6. HARROWING OF HEAVEN
7. THE PRINCES IN THE TOWER (feat. Robert Lowe)
Bonus tracks:
8. CERTAIN FUTURE (demo)
9. THE CLEANSING FLOOD (raw mix)
10. THE PRINCES IN THE TOWER (alt. version, feat Magnus Helmersen)

»
(Lien direct)
ETERNAL ROT (Death/Doom, Angleterre/Pologne) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie CD le 24 juillet d'un nouvel album. Goz ov War sortira les versions LP et K7.

»
(Lien direct)
ULVEDHARR (Death/Thrash, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Inferno XXXIII le 21 avril via Scarlet Records. Tracklist :

01 A Full Reload of Fear
02 Wasteland
03 Revenge Loop
04 Dagon
05 Master Liar
06 The Edge
07 Eternal Attack
08 Their Game
09 A New God
10 Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-mand band HAIDUK (Melodic Black/Death, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Sea of Fire" qui clôture son dernier opus Diabolica sorti en 2021.

»
(Lien direct)
AETHERIUS OBSCURITAS (Black Metal, Hongrie) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album A sors sz​ü​rke pora à paraître le 15 avril sur GrimmDistribution. Tracklist :

1. A sors szürke pora (The grey dust of predestination)
2. Álom (Grime&Muck version)
3. Cloak of Wolves
4. Súlytalan (Levitation)
5. Sweet poison
6. Murderers
7. Valcert járnak a végzet táncosai (Dances of fate are playing waltz)
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
21 Février 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Aetherius Obscuritas
 Aetherius Obscuritas
Black Metal Fougueux - 2002 - Hongrie		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG)
Black Metal Industriel / Progressif - 1994 - Norvège		   
Brouillard
Brouillard
Lire la chronique
Necrovation
Chants Of Grim Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
M.Pheral
Soil
Lire la chronique
Befouled
Denying Pulse
Lire la chronique
Graveater
.​.​.Of Harrowing Remains (...
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2022
Lire le bilan
Asunder
The Loss of Innocence
Lire la chronique
Man Must Die
The Pain Behind It All
Lire la chronique
Necrovation
Ovations To Putrefaction (D...
Lire la chronique
Ashen Tomb
Ashen Tomb (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nostromo
Bucéphale
Lire la chronique
Syndrome 81
Béton Nostalgie (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Sanguisugabogg
Homicidal Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Ranger
Yl​ö​s Raunioista / Risen F...
Lire la chronique
Fonsadera / Biological Warfare
暴​力​を​表​現​す​る​も​う​一​つ​の​方​法...
Lire la chronique
P.L.F.
Devious Persecution and Who...
Lire la chronique
Evil
Rites of Evil
Lire la chronique
Cyprine
Mendekua
Lire la chronique
Pharmacist
Carnal Pollution (EP)
Lire la chronique
Høstsol
L​ä​nge leve dö​den
Lire la chronique
Ritual Death
Ritual Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Faruln
Anti Spirit
Lire la chronique
Astriferous / Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
Astriferous / Bloodsoaked N...
Lire la chronique
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Organ Maggots
Lire la chronique
Profane Order
One Nightmare Unto Another
Lire la chronique
Obvurt
Triumph Beyond Adversity
Lire la chronique
Mourning Forest
L'immonde Fanaison
Lire la chronique
Acod
Cryptic Curse (EP)
Lire la chronique
Katatonia
Sky Void Of Stars
Lire la chronique
Opal Insight
Heir to Anger
Lire la chronique