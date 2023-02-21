|
Les news du 21 Février 2023
News
Les news du 21 Février 2023 Phlebotomized - Botanist - Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Tombstone - Iron Curtain - Oerheks - Ironmaster - Sever - Paradogmata - Eternal Rot - Ulvedharr - Haiduk - Aetherius Obscuritas
|PHLEBOTOMIZED (Death Metal Progressif, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Clouds Of Confusion le 26 mai via Hammerheart Records. Le tracklisting se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Bury My Heart
2. Alternate Universe
3. Lachrimae
4. Desolate Wasteland
5. Destined To Be Killed
6. Pillar Of Fire
7. Bury My Heart Reprise
8. Death Will Hunt You Down
9. A Unity Your Messiah Pre Claimed?
10. Dawn Of Simplicity
11. Context Is For Kings (Stupidity And Mankind)
|BOTANIST (Green Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album VIII: Selenotrope qui sortira le 19 mai via Prophecy Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Against The Selenic Light
2. Risen From The Rain
3. Epidendrum Nocturnum
4. Mirabilis
5. Angel’s Trumpet
6. Selenotrope
7. Sword Of The Night
8. The Flowering Dragon
|DØDHEIMSGARD (DHG) (Black Metal Industriel / Progressif, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Black Medium Current prévu pour le 14 avril via Peaceville Records.
1. Et Smelter
2. Tankespinnerens Smerte
3. Interstellar Nexus
4. It Does Not Follow
5. Voyager
6. Halow
7. Det Tomme Kalde Morke
8. Abyss Perihelion Transit
9. Requiem Aeternum
|TOMBSTONE (Black Metal, Indonésie) a dévoilé le titre "Guardians of Land and Sea" issu de son nouveau disque To the Existence of Light prévu le 1er mars sur Gutter Print Cabal. Tracklist :
1. Wolfsbane
2. Disillusionize
3. Into the Woods
4. Vain
5. Guardians of Land and Sea
6. Far to the North
7. To the Existence of Light
|IRON CURTAIN (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Espagne) propose son nouvel EP Metal Gladiator en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 24 février chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Crossing the Acheron
2. Burn in Hell
2. RattleSnake
4. Metal Gladiator
5. Rough Riders
6. Stormbound
7. The Running Man
|OERHEKS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Belgique) offre sa nouvelle démo Landschapsanachronismen en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Een Eenzaat in het Landschap [12:35]
2. Een Oude Wijsheid werd hier Geveld [12:15]
|IRONMASTER (Death Metal, Suède) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Bringer Of Deception" extrait de son nouvel opus Weapons of Spiritual Carnage qui sort le 28 avril sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. Solemn Pestilence - 3:22
2. Ocean Of Searing Hatred - 4:58
3. Weapons Of Spiritual Carnage - 3:48
4. Infinite Virulent - 5:03
5. Monolithic Suppressor Engaged - 3:14
6. Cast Into The Hollow - 4:59
7. Implications Of Sacral Time - 0:36
8. Lies Of Apathy - 3:43
9. Bringer Of Deception - 3:48
10. Dismantling Eternity - 4:23
Durée totale : 37:55
|SEVER (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée At Midnight, By Torch Light le 14 avril chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Abyssonaut [5:29]
2. Lunar Sacrifice [6:28]
3. Sunset in the West [6:47]
4. Hammer of Vengeance [4:04]
5. At Midnight, By Torch Light [5:25]
6. Eastern Boar [9:19]
|PARADOGMATA (Thrash/Death/Black/Power, Norvège) en a terminé avec son premier long-format Endetid. Tracklist :
1. ENDETIDSTEGN
2. THE SEEDS OF GREED
3. SEVEN CURSES FOR THE DEATHLY PALE
4. THE CLEANSING FLOOD (feat. Chris Hathcock)
5. CORRUPT TO INTERRUPT
6. HARROWING OF HEAVEN
7. THE PRINCES IN THE TOWER (feat. Robert Lowe)
Bonus tracks:
8. CERTAIN FUTURE (demo)
9. THE CLEANSING FLOOD (raw mix)
10. THE PRINCES IN THE TOWER (alt. version, feat Magnus Helmersen)
|ETERNAL ROT (Death/Doom, Angleterre/Pologne) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie CD le 24 juillet d'un nouvel album. Goz ov War sortira les versions LP et K7.
|ULVEDHARR (Death/Thrash, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Inferno XXXIII le 21 avril via Scarlet Records. Tracklist :
01 A Full Reload of Fear
02 Wasteland
03 Revenge Loop
04 Dagon
05 Master Liar
06 The Edge
07 Eternal Attack
08 Their Game
09 A New God
10 Oblivion
|Le one-mand band HAIDUK (Melodic Black/Death, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Sea of Fire" qui clôture son dernier opus Diabolica sorti en 2021.
|AETHERIUS OBSCURITAS (Black Metal, Hongrie) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album A sors szürke pora à paraître le 15 avril sur GrimmDistribution. Tracklist :
1. A sors szürke pora (The grey dust of predestination)
2. Álom (Grime&Muck version)
3. Cloak of Wolves
4. Súlytalan (Levitation)
5. Sweet poison
6. Murderers
7. Valcert járnak a végzet táncosai (Dances of fate are playing waltz)
