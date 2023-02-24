»

(Lien direct) MUR.DOC 104 (Thrash Metal, Malte) sortira en auto-production son premier EP The Undying les 3 (digipak) et 10 mars (streaming) prochains. Tracklist :



01. The Undying

02. Mur.Doc 104

03. Ignorant Masses

04. Thrashing the Boat

05. Insolenza* (bonus track on physical format only)



