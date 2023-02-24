Les news du 24 Février 2023
News
Les news du 24 Février 2023 Necronomicon - Blood Red Throne - Bodyfarm - Of Spite - Necrovation - Mur.Doc 104 - Negative Prayer
|NECRONOMICON (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Constant To Death qui sortira le 28 avril via El Puerto Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Constant To Death
2. They Lie
3. Redemption
4. Stored In Blood
5. The Guilty Shepherd
6. A Voice For The Voiceless
7. Black Rain
8. Children Cry Alone
9. Bloodrush
10. Down From Above
11. The Blood Runs Red
12. Poverty Show
13. Outro
|BODYFARM (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Ultimate Abomination en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Edged Circle. Tracklist :
1. Torment [3:30]
2. Symbolical Warfare [4:45]
3. The Wicked Red [5:19]
4. Blasting Tyranny [3:47]
5. The Swamp [6:35]
6. Carving Repentance [4:58]
7. Empire of Iniquity [3:50]
8. Soul Damnation [3:50]
9. Sacrilege of the Fallen [3:31]
10. Charlatan Messiah [3:33]
|OF SPITE (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Senufo" extrait de son nouvel album Riddle Redemption à paraître le 31 mars via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Aether
2. Olen
3. Sunila
4. Senufo
5. Bird of Prey
6. Murderous
7. Agonia
|NECROVATION (Death Metal, Suède) offre son nouvel EP Storm the Void / Starving Grave en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Blood Harvest. Tracklist :
1. Storm the Void
2. Starving Grave
|MUR.DOC 104 (Thrash Metal, Malte) sortira en auto-production son premier EP The Undying les 3 (digipak) et 10 mars (streaming) prochains. Tracklist :
01. The Undying
02. Mur.Doc 104
03. Ignorant Masses
04. Thrashing the Boat
05. Insolenza* (bonus track on physical format only)
|NEGATIVE PRAYER (D-Beat / Crust, USA) est un récent projet réunissant Kyle House (Decrepisy, ex-Acephalix, ex-Poison Idea, ex-Vastum) et Charles Koryn (Chthonic Deity, Decrepisy, Funebrarum, VoidCeremony...). Les deux garçons sortiront le 10 mars prochain via Carbonised Records et Seed Of Doom Records un EP éponyme dont voici un premier extrait :
01. Morbid
02. Hell
03. Noose
