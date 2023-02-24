»

NECRONOMICON (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Constant To Death qui sortira le 28 avril via El Puerto Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Constant To Death

2. They Lie

3. Redemption

4. Stored In Blood

5. The Guilty Shepherd

6. A Voice For The Voiceless

7. Black Rain

8. Children Cry Alone

9. Bloodrush

10. Down From Above

11. The Blood Runs Red

12. Poverty Show

13. Outro



