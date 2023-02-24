chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
151 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Ateiggär
 Ateiggär - Us D'r Höll Chun... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Disharmonic Orchestra
 Disharmonic Orchestra - Exp... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Brouillard
 Brouillard - Brouillard (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 20 Février 2023
 Les news du 20 Février 2023... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 18 Février 2023
 Les news du 18 Février 2023... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Asunder
 Asunder - The Loss of Innoc... (C)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Les news du 16 Février 2023
 Les news du 16 Février 2023... (N)
Par Ander		   
Nostromo
 Nostromo - Bucéphale (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Altars
 Altars - Ascetic Reflection (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Sanguisugabogg
 Sanguisugabogg - Homicidal ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Disharmoniu... (C)
Par Jej		   
Les news du 8 Février 2023
 Les news du 8 Février 2023 ... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head - Of Kingdom A... (C)
Par MUSTIS 666		   
Les news du 10 Février 2023
 Les news du 10 Février 2023... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Mourning Forest
 Mourning Forest - L'immonde... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Misþyrming
 Misþyrming - Með Hamri (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Crusher
 Crusher - Corporal Punishment (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht - Blutgebunden (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Helmet
 Helmet - Meantime (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 24 Février 2023

News
Les news du 24 Février 2023 Necronomicon - Blood Red Throne - Bodyfarm - Of Spite - Necrovation - Mur.Doc 104 - Negative Prayer
»
(Lien direct)
NECRONOMICON (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Constant To Death qui sortira le 28 avril via El Puerto Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Constant To Death
2. They Lie
3. Redemption
4. Stored In Blood
5. The Guilty Shepherd
6. A Voice For The Voiceless
7. Black Rain
8. Children Cry Alone
9. Bloodrush
10. Down From Above
11. The Blood Runs Red
12. Poverty Show
13. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD RED THRONE (Death Metal, Norvège) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "Latrodectus", qui se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
BODYFARM (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Ultimate Abomination en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Edged Circle. Tracklist :

1. Torment [3:30]
2. Symbolical Warfare [4:45]
3. The Wicked Red [5:19]
4. Blasting Tyranny [3:47]
5. The Swamp [6:35]
6. Carving Repentance [4:58]
7. Empire of Iniquity [3:50]
8. Soul Damnation [3:50]
9. Sacrilege of the Fallen [3:31]
10. Charlatan Messiah [3:33]

»
(Lien direct)
OF SPITE (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Senufo" extrait de son nouvel album Riddle Redemption à paraître le 31 mars via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Aether
2. Olen
3. Sunila
4. Senufo
5. Bird of Prey
6. Murderous
7. Agonia

»
(Lien direct)
NECROVATION (Death Metal, Suède) offre son nouvel EP Storm the Void / Starving Grave en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Blood Harvest. Tracklist :

1. Storm the Void
2. Starving Grave

»
(Lien direct)
MUR.DOC 104 (Thrash Metal, Malte) sortira en auto-production son premier EP The Undying les 3 (digipak) et 10 mars (streaming) prochains. Tracklist :

01. The Undying
02. Mur.Doc 104
03. Ignorant Masses
04. Thrashing the Boat
05. Insolenza* (bonus track on physical format only)

»
(Lien direct)
NEGATIVE PRAYER (D-Beat / Crust, USA) est un récent projet réunissant Kyle House (Decrepisy, ex-Acephalix, ex-Poison Idea, ex-Vastum) et Charles Koryn (Chthonic Deity, Decrepisy, Funebrarum, VoidCeremony...). Les deux garçons sortiront le 10 mars prochain via Carbonised Records et Seed Of Doom Records un EP éponyme dont voici un premier extrait :

01. Morbid
02. Hell
03. Noose
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
24 Février 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Darkall Slaves
 Darkall Slaves
Mephitic Redolence Of The Decomposed
2022 - New Standard Elite		   
Ontborg
 Ontborg
Following The Steps Of Damnation
2023 - Black Lion Records		   
Ateiggär
 Ateiggär
Us D'r Höll Chunnt Nume Zyt (EP)
2019 - Eisenwald Tonschmiede		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Blood Red Throne
 Blood Red Throne
Death Metal - 1998 - Norvège		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm
Death Metal - 2009 - Pays-Bas		   
Necronomicon
 Necronomicon
Thrash Metal - 1984 - Allemagne		   
Necrovation
 Necrovation
Death Metal - 2003 - Suède		   
Ontborg
Following The Steps Of Damn...
Lire la chronique
Ateiggär
Us D'r Höll Chunnt Nume Zyt...
Lire la chronique
Darkall Slaves
Mephitic Redolence Of The D...
Lire la chronique
Disharmonic Orchestra
Expositionsprophylaxe
Lire la chronique
Funeral Winds
Stigmata Mali
Lire la chronique
Teratoma
Purulent Manifestations
Lire la chronique
Temnein
Fables: Devouring Desires (EP)
Lire la chronique
Brouillard
Brouillard
Lire la chronique
Necrovation
Chants Of Grim Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
M.Pheral
Soil
Lire la chronique
Befouled
Denying Pulse
Lire la chronique
Graveater
.​.​.Of Harrowing Remains (...
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2022
Lire le bilan
Asunder
The Loss of Innocence
Lire la chronique
Man Must Die
The Pain Behind It All
Lire la chronique
Necrovation
Ovations To Putrefaction (D...
Lire la chronique
Ashen Tomb
Ashen Tomb (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nostromo
Bucéphale
Lire la chronique
Syndrome 81
Béton Nostalgie (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Sanguisugabogg
Homicidal Ecstasy
Lire la chronique
Ranger
Yl​ö​s Raunioista / Risen F...
Lire la chronique
Fonsadera / Biological Warfare
暴​力​を​表​現​す​る​も​う​一​つ​の​方​法...
Lire la chronique
P.L.F.
Devious Persecution and Who...
Lire la chronique
Evil
Rites of Evil
Lire la chronique
Cyprine
Mendekua
Lire la chronique
Pharmacist
Carnal Pollution (EP)
Lire la chronique
Høstsol
L​ä​nge leve dö​den
Lire la chronique
Ritual Death
Ritual Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Faruln
Anti Spirit
Lire la chronique
Astriferous / Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
Astriferous / Bloodsoaked N...
Lire la chronique