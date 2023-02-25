»

(Lien direct) SATANIKA (Thrash/Death/Black, Italie) offre son nouveau disque Horde of Disgust en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 février chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. Not Of This Earth [2:26]

2. The Void [3:55]

3. Cosmic Funeral [4:43]

4. Horde of Disgust [4:09]

5. The Fog [3:50]

6. Their Hands Upon Our Throat [3:50]

7. Tentacles of Horror [3:45]

8. Cursed Be Thy Name [3:49]

9. The Absolute Torment [3:02]

10. Bleed for Darkness [3:47]



