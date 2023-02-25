chargement...

Les news du 25 Février 2023

News
Les news du 25 Février 2023 Crown of Madness - Satanika - Unpure - Nadir - Xalpen - VoidCeremony
»
(Lien direct)
CROWN OF MADNESS (Dissonant Death Metal, Canada) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Elemental Binding en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Immortal Eyes (feat. Matthew Pancoust)
2. A Wrenching Nostalgia
3. Roots, Limbs and Sky
4. Vile Sun

»
(Lien direct)
SATANIKA (Thrash/Death/Black, Italie) offre son nouveau disque Horde of Disgust en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 février chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Not Of This Earth [2:26]
2. The Void [3:55]
3. Cosmic Funeral [4:43]
4. Horde of Disgust [4:09]
5. The Fog [3:50]
6. Their Hands Upon Our Throat [3:50]
7. Tentacles of Horror [3:45]
8. Cursed Be Thy Name [3:49]
9. The Absolute Torment [3:02]
10. Bleed for Darkness [3:47]

»
(Lien direct)
UNPURE (Black/Thrash/Speed, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Prophecies Ablaze le 24 mars via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Megalithic Gateways
2. Northern Sea Madness
3. Small Crooked Bones
4. The Witch Of Upsala
5. Beyond the Nightmares
6. His Wrath and the Red Soil
7. Prophecies Ablaze
8. Endtime Dictator

»
(Lien direct)
NADIR (Blackened Hardcore, Norvège) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Tenebrae" extrait de son premier long-format Extinction Rituals qui sort le 5 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Void
02. Iron Lung
03. The Old Wind
04. Absolute
05. Beyond the Shadow of Death
06. Tenebrae
07. A Name on Every Rope
08. I Strid
09. The Beginning at the End
10. Extinction Rituals

»
(Lien direct)
XALPEN (Black Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le moceau-titre de son nouvel album The Curse of Kwányep à paraître le 24 mars sur Black Lodge Records. Tracklist :

01. K´yewé
02. Chenke
03. Kòlpèwsh
04. The Curse of Kwányep
05. The Beast from the East
06. Kash Wayèwèn Qèr
07. Mah-Ká Xalpen
08. Daughters of the Nightside
09. Moon-Woman
10. Hain Koijn Harsho
11. Diabolica (Angeles del Infierno cover)


»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Writhing In The Facade Of Time", premier extrait du nouvel album de VOIDCEREMONY (Black / Death Metal, USA) intitulé Threads Of Unknowing. Sortie prévue le 14 avril sur 20 Buck Spin Records.

01. Threads Of Unknowing (The Paradigm Of Linearity)
02. Writhing In The Facade Of Time
03. Abyssic Knowledge Bequeathed
04. Entropic Reflections Continuum
05. At The Periphery Of Human Realms (The Immaterial Grave)
06. Forlorn Portrait: Ruins Of An Ageless Slumber
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
25 Février 2023

