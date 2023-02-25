SATANIKA (Thrash/Death/Black, Italie) offre son nouveau disque Horde of Disgust en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 février chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Not Of This Earth [2:26]
2. The Void [3:55]
3. Cosmic Funeral [4:43]
4. Horde of Disgust [4:09]
5. The Fog [3:50]
6. Their Hands Upon Our Throat [3:50]
7. Tentacles of Horror [3:45]
8. Cursed Be Thy Name [3:49]
9. The Absolute Torment [3:02]
10. Bleed for Darkness [3:47]
XALPEN (Black Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le moceau-titre de son nouvel album The Curse of Kwányep à paraître le 24 mars sur Black Lodge Records. Tracklist :
01. K´yewé
02. Chenke
03. Kòlpèwsh
04. The Curse of Kwányep
05. The Beast from the East
06. Kash Wayèwèn Qèr
07. Mah-Ká Xalpen
08. Daughters of the Nightside
09. Moon-Woman
10. Hain Koijn Harsho
11. Diabolica (Angeles del Infierno cover)
Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Writhing In The Facade Of Time", premier extrait du nouvel album de VOIDCEREMONY (Black / Death Metal, USA) intitulé Threads Of Unknowing. Sortie prévue le 14 avril sur 20 Buck Spin Records.
01. Threads Of Unknowing (The Paradigm Of Linearity)
02. Writhing In The Facade Of Time
03. Abyssic Knowledge Bequeathed
04. Entropic Reflections Continuum
05. At The Periphery Of Human Realms (The Immaterial Grave)
06. Forlorn Portrait: Ruins Of An Ageless Slumber
