(Lien direct) VOIDCEREMONY (Black / Death Metal, USA) intitulé Threads Of Unknowing. Sortie prévue le 14 avril sur 20 Buck Spin Records.



01. Threads Of Unknowing (The Paradigm Of Linearity)

02. Writhing In The Facade Of Time

03. Abyssic Knowledge Bequeathed

04. Entropic Reflections Continuum

05. At The Periphery Of Human Realms (The Immaterial Grave)

06. Forlorn Portrait: Ruins Of An Ageless Slumber