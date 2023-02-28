chargement...

Les news du 28 Février 2023

News
Les news du 28 Février 2023 Legion Of The Damned - Outlaw - Tombstone - Space Chaser - Ancient Species - Grieve - Yagon - Gosforth - Valgrind
»
(Lien direct)
LEGION OF THE DAMNED (Blackened Thrash, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Poison Chalice qui sortira le 26 mai via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Saints In Torment
2. Contamination
3. Progressive Destructor
4. Skulls Adorn The Traitor’s Gate
5. Behold The Beyond
6. Retaliation
7. Savage Intent
8. Chimes Of Flagellation
9. Beheading Of The Godhead
10. The Poison Chalice

»
(Lien direct)
OUTLAW (Black Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne le morceau "Everything That Becomes Nothing" figurant sur son nouveau disque Reaching Beyond Assiah prévu le 31 mars chez AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Bliss of Soul
2. To Burn This World And Dissolve The Flesh
3. Beyond The Realms Of God
4. The Unending Night
5. Everything That Becomes Nothing
6. The Serpent's Chant
7. Reaching Beyond Assiah

»
(Lien direct)
TOMBSTONE (Black Metal, Indonésie) offre son nouvel opus To the Existence of Light à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Gutter Prince Cabal. Tracklist :

1. Wolfsbane
2. Disillusionize
3. Into the Woods
4. Vain
5. Guardians of Land and Sea
6. Far to the North
7. To the Existence of Light

»
(Lien direct)
SPACE CHASER (Thrash/Speed, Allemagne) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Juggernaut" tiré de son dernier opus Give Us Life sorti en 2021 sur Metal Blade.


»
(Lien direct)
ANCIENT SPECIES (Black/Death, Mexique) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Into the Depths of Jezero". Vous pouvez l'écouter à cette adresse.

»
(Lien direct)
GRIEVE (Atmospheric Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Wolves of the Northern Moon le 31 mars chez Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Wolves of the Wintermoon
2. Ancient Enemy of Life
3. Twilight Woods
4. Damnation Nocturne
5. Glacier
6. Deep in the Ice-Cold Mountains
7. Eternal Winter, Eternal War
8. The Dark Storm of Death

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band YAGON (Atmospheric Black Metal, Israël) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition le 31 mars de son premier EP A Raven's Tale paru l'année dernière en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) A Raven's Tale
2) Kindred Souls
3) Cassiel - A Fallen Angel
4) Shadow and Light
5) This Mortal Grasp

»
(Lien direct)
GOSFORTH (Black Metal, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Luciferian Gnosis" issu de son nouvel opus Scourge of Dark Dominion qui sortira le 30 avril via Underground Kvlt Records, dix-sept ans après son dernier disque. Tracklist :

Ignis Daemonicus
Luciferian Gnosis
Scorge of Dark Dominion
Graced by Flames
Funeral Lust
As gods below
Legion of the Adversary

»
(Lien direct)
VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "Teshub" extrait de son nouvel album Millennium of Night Bliss à venir le 24 avril sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Teshub
2. Banished by Celestial Harmonies
3. Millennium of Night Bliss
4. Tenebra Corona Mundi
5. Dark Winds of Avalon
6. Lament of the Black Penitents (Glory Is the Sun of the Dead)
7. Oracle of Death
8. Fear from Beyond
9. The Path to the Temple of Black Ash
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
28 Février 2023

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
28/02/2023 11:31
Oh la bonne nouvelle pour VALGRIND, l'extrait est pas mal en plus ! Par contre cette pochette... Mort de Rire

