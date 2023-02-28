»

(Lien direct) OUTLAW (Black Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne le morceau "Everything That Becomes Nothing" figurant sur son nouveau disque Reaching Beyond Assiah prévu le 31 mars chez AOP Records. Tracklist :



1. Bliss of Soul

2. To Burn This World And Dissolve The Flesh

3. Beyond The Realms Of God

4. The Unending Night

5. Everything That Becomes Nothing

6. The Serpent's Chant

7. Reaching Beyond Assiah



