LEGION OF THE DAMNED (Blackened Thrash, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Poison Chalice qui sortira le 26 mai via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Saints In Torment
2. Contamination
3. Progressive Destructor
4. Skulls Adorn The Traitor’s Gate
5. Behold The Beyond
6. Retaliation
7. Savage Intent
8. Chimes Of Flagellation
9. Beheading Of The Godhead
10. The Poison Chalice
GOSFORTH (Black Metal, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Luciferian Gnosis" issu de son nouvel opus Scourge of Dark Dominion qui sortira le 30 avril via Underground Kvlt Records, dix-sept ans après son dernier disque. Tracklist :
Ignis Daemonicus
Luciferian Gnosis
Scorge of Dark Dominion
Graced by Flames
Funeral Lust
As gods below
Legion of the Adversary
VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "Teshub" extrait de son nouvel album Millennium of Night Bliss à venir le 24 avril sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Teshub
2. Banished by Celestial Harmonies
3. Millennium of Night Bliss
4. Tenebra Corona Mundi
5. Dark Winds of Avalon
6. Lament of the Black Penitents (Glory Is the Sun of the Dead)
7. Oracle of Death
8. Fear from Beyond
9. The Path to the Temple of Black Ash
