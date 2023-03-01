Les news du 1 Mars 2023
News
Les news du 1 Mars 2023 Vorna - Sentinel Sirens - Enforced
|»
|VORNA (Folk/Pagan/Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Kallioilla" extrait de son nouvel album Aamunkoi à venir le 21 avril via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
1. Hiljaisuus ei kestä
2. Harva päättää hyvästeistään
3. Valo
4. Aika pakenee
5. Kallioilla
6. Muualle
7. Raja
8. Meri
9. Aamunkoi
|
|»
|SENTINEL SIRENS (Thrash Metal, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Orbithon Wave le 28 avril sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Acrimony of Gods
2. The Dome Cyclotron
3. Orbithon Wave
4. Of Deepest Below
5. Fury of Atlantis
6. Thalus Masterplan
7. Monstrum Pandemum
8. Chaos Unbound
9. The Drowning of the Oceans
10. Planet Lament
|
|»
|Intitulé War Remains, le nouvel album d'ENFORCED (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira le 28 avril prochain sur Century Media Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Hanged By My Hand" :
01. Aggressive Menace
02. The Quickening
03. Hanged By My Hand
04. Avarice
05. War Remains
06. Mercy Killing Fields
07. Nation Of Fear
08. Ultra-Violence (YouTube)
09. Starve
10. Empire
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Sagamore
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sagamore
Par musico83470
Par Solarian
Par Petrovic
Par Solarian
Par X-Death
Par AxGxB
Par Sakrifiss
Par Funky Globe
Par dolmorgoth
Par Ander
Par Sosthène
Par Clodfransoa
Par Krokodil
Par Jej
Par Funky Globe
Par MUSTIS 666
Par AxGxB