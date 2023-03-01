»

SENTINEL SIRENS (Thrash Metal, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Orbithon Wave le 28 avril sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :



1. Acrimony of Gods

2. The Dome Cyclotron

3. Orbithon Wave

4. Of Deepest Below

5. Fury of Atlantis

6. Thalus Masterplan

7. Monstrum Pandemum

8. Chaos Unbound

9. The Drowning of the Oceans

10. Planet Lament



