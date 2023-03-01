chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
186 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Nécropole
 Nécropole - Yoga (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 28 Février 2023
 Les news du 28 Février 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Suffocat... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Brouillard
 Brouillard - Brouillard (C)
Par musico83470		   
Lustre
 Lustre - A Thirst for Summe... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Ateiggär
 Ateiggär - Us D'r Höll Chun... (C)
Par Petrovic		   
Hordous
 Hordous - Mon fant​ô​me (C)
Par Solarian		   
Teratoma
 Teratoma - Purulent Manifes... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Disharmonic Orchestra
 Disharmonic Orchestra - Exp... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 20 Février 2023
 Les news du 20 Février 2023... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 18 Février 2023
 Les news du 18 Février 2023... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Asunder
 Asunder - The Loss of Innoc... (C)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Les news du 16 Février 2023
 Les news du 16 Février 2023... (N)
Par Ander		   
Nostromo
 Nostromo - Bucéphale (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Altars
 Altars - Ascetic Reflection (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Sanguisugabogg
 Sanguisugabogg - Homicidal ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Disharmoniu... (C)
Par Jej		   
Les news du 8 Février 2023
 Les news du 8 Février 2023 ... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head - Of Kingdom A... (C)
Par MUSTIS 666		   
Les news du 10 Février 2023
 Les news du 10 Février 2023... (N)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 1 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 1 Mars 2023 Vorna - Sentinel Sirens - Enforced
»
(Lien direct)
VORNA (Folk/Pagan/Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Kallioilla" extrait de son nouvel album Aamunkoi à venir le 21 avril via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

1. Hiljaisuus ei kestä
2. Harva päättää hyvästeistään
3. Valo
4. Aika pakenee
5. Kallioilla
6. Muualle
7. Raja
8. Meri
9. Aamunkoi

»
(Lien direct)
SENTINEL SIRENS (Thrash Metal, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Orbithon Wave le 28 avril sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Acrimony of Gods
2. The Dome Cyclotron
3. Orbithon Wave
4. Of Deepest Below
5. Fury of Atlantis
6. Thalus Masterplan
7. Monstrum Pandemum
8. Chaos Unbound
9. The Drowning of the Oceans
10. Planet Lament

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé War Remains, le nouvel album d'ENFORCED (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira le 28 avril prochain sur Century Media Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Hanged By My Hand" :

01. Aggressive Menace
02. The Quickening
03. Hanged By My Hand
04. Avarice
05. War Remains
06. Mercy Killing Fields
07. Nation Of Fear
08. Ultra-Violence (YouTube)
09. Starve
10. Empire
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
1 Mars 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Enforced
 Enforced
Thrash / Crossover - 2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Black Metal de Marseille des années 90 : Les PRESQUE Légions Noires du sud
Lire le podcast
Dipygus
Bushmeat
Lire la chronique
Nécropole
Yoga
Lire la chronique
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2023
Escuela Grind + Siberian Me...
Lire le live report
Enisum
Forgotten Mountains
Lire la chronique
Pharmacist
Unstoppable Lymphatic Lique...
Lire la chronique
Grind-O-Matic
Influencing Machine (EP)
Lire la chronique
Imperium Dekadenz
Into Sorrow Evermore
Lire la chronique
Sulfuric Cautery
Suffocating Feats of Dehuma...
Lire la chronique
Azken Auzi
Azken Auzi
Lire la chronique
Lustre
A Thirst for Summer Rain
Lire la chronique
Grégaire
Untitled Album
Lire la chronique
Ontborg
Following The Steps Of Damn...
Lire la chronique
Ateiggär
Us D'r Höll Chunnt Nume Zyt...
Lire la chronique
Darkall Slaves
Mephitic Redolence Of The D...
Lire la chronique
Disharmonic Orchestra
Expositionsprophylaxe
Lire la chronique
Funeral Winds
Stigmata Mali
Lire la chronique
Teratoma
Purulent Manifestations
Lire la chronique
Temnein
Fables: Devouring Desires (EP)
Lire la chronique
Brouillard
Brouillard
Lire la chronique
Necrovation
Chants Of Grim Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
M.Pheral
Soil
Lire la chronique
Befouled
Denying Pulse
Lire la chronique
Graveater
.​.​.Of Harrowing Remains (...
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2022
Lire le bilan
Asunder
The Loss of Innocence
Lire la chronique
Man Must Die
The Pain Behind It All
Lire la chronique
Necrovation
Ovations To Putrefaction (D...
Lire la chronique
Ashen Tomb
Ashen Tomb (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nostromo
Bucéphale
Lire la chronique