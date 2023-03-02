»

(Lien direct) FURIOUS BARKING (Thrash/Death, Italie) sortira une double-compilation intitulée We Will Meet One Day (The Anthology 1989-1993) le 20 mars via Rude Awakening Records. Les détails :



CD 1



1. Adm. Concilium [De-Industrialized vinyl, 1991]

2. W.W.M.O.D. [De-Industrialized vinyl, 1991]

3. Neophyte Necessity [De-Industrialized vinyl, 1991]

4. Euthanasia [De-Industrialized vinyl, 1991]

5. Ipse Dixit [De-Industrialized vinyl, 1991]

6. Soldiers (Hill A136) [De-Industrialized vinyl, 1991]

7. Every Indetermination Is Complete [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]

8. The Last Stop Is Mortuary [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]

9. Always from Inside [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]

10. Homo Superior [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]

11. Lives in Incubator [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]

12. Decompressing [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]

13. Decompression State [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]

14. Which Theory [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]

15. Way of Brutality [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]

16. End of Infinite [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]



CD 2



1. Decompression State [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]

2. Always from Inside [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]

3. The Last Stop Is Mortuary [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]

4. Lives in Incubator [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]

5. Every Indetermination Is Complete [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]

6. Homo Superior [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]

7. Which Theory [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]

8. Way of Brutality [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]

9. Practice of Humiliation [Deranging Concern, 1993 demo]

10. Mind Stuffing [Deranging Concern, 1993 demo]

11. Deranging Concern [Deranging Concern, 1993 demo]

12. Dichotomy [Deranging Concern, 1993 demo]

13. Waste [Deranging Concern, 1993 demo]

14. Hidden Cult [Deranging Concern, 1993 demo]



