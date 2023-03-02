|
Les news du 2 Mars 2023
Les news du 2 Mars 2023 Yskelgroth - Hellcrash - Mammon's Throne - Metallica - Carma - Hellfrost - Phantom Fire - Furious Barking - The Human Race Is Filth - Firmament - Desolate Realm - Avulsed - Genocidal Rites - Rotten Brain
|YSKELGROTH (Black/Death, Espagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Prone to Gobble Life" figurant sur son nouveau disque Bleeding of the Hideous prévu le 4 avril sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. The Morbid Earth
2. Prone to Gobble Life
3. Omnicidal End
4. Aeons Empty
5. Plagueridder
6. Spasmic Extinction
7. Primal Expulsion
8. Riddance of the Graves
9. Path to Devourment
|HELLCRASH (Black/Speed, Italie) propose le morceau "Serpent Skullfuck" tiré de son nouvel opus Demonic Assassinatiön à paraître le 24 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Volcanic Outburst
3. Okkvlthammer
4. Satan's Crypt
5. Usurper of Hell
6. Abyss of Lucifer
7. Serpent Skullfuck
8. Finit Hic Deo
9. Graveripper
10. Demonic Assassinatiön
11. Outro
|MAMMON'S THRONE (Stoner/Sludge/Doom, Australie) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 29 avril chez Brilliant Emperor Records. Le titre d'ouverture "Return Us To The Stars" est en écoute à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Return Us To The Stars
2. Beyond
3. A King's Last Lament
4. Mammon's Throne (Reap What you Sow)
5. Impure
|METALLICA (Heavy/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album 72 Seasons dont la sortie est programmée pour le 14 avril via Blackened Recordings. Il s'agit de "If Darkness Had a Son". Tracklist :
01. 72 Seasons
02. Shadows Follow
03. Screaming Suicide
04. Sleepwalk My Life Away
05. You Must Burn!
06. Lux Æterna
07. Crown of Barbed Wire
08. Chasing Light
09. If Darkness Had a Son
10. Too Far Gone?
11. Room of Mirrors
12. Inamorata
|CARMA (Blackened Funeral Doom, Portugal) a posté son nouveau disque Ossadas en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Monumental Rex. Tracklist :
1. Leirão 1
2. Jazigo
3. Memória
4. Leirão 4
5. Paz
6. Destino
7. Leirão 7
8. Monumento
9. Saudade
|HELLFROST (Blackened Death Metal, USA) entrera bientôt en studio pour enregistrer un nouvel album au studio de Derek Roddy.
|PHANTOM FIRE (Speed/Black, Norvège) propose l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Eminente Lucifer Libertad prévu demain chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bloodshed [2:33]
2. Eminente [0:10]
3. Derive From Ash [4:58]
4. Ritual [3:42]
5. Satanic Messenger [3:32]
6. Lucifer [0:57]
7. De Taptes Dans [2:50]
8. Black Night [1:42]
9. Mara [2:55]
10. Libertad [0:19]
11. Pentagram [6:24]
|FURIOUS BARKING (Thrash/Death, Italie) sortira une double-compilation intitulée We Will Meet One Day (The Anthology 1989-1993) le 20 mars via Rude Awakening Records. Les détails :
CD 1
1. Adm. Concilium [De-Industrialized vinyl, 1991]
2. W.W.M.O.D. [De-Industrialized vinyl, 1991]
3. Neophyte Necessity [De-Industrialized vinyl, 1991]
4. Euthanasia [De-Industrialized vinyl, 1991]
5. Ipse Dixit [De-Industrialized vinyl, 1991]
6. Soldiers (Hill A136) [De-Industrialized vinyl, 1991]
7. Every Indetermination Is Complete [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]
8. The Last Stop Is Mortuary [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]
9. Always from Inside [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]
10. Homo Superior [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]
11. Lives in Incubator [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]
12. Decompressing [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]
13. Decompression State [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]
14. Which Theory [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]
15. Way of Brutality [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]
16. End of Infinite [Theory of Diversity original DAT version, 1992]
CD 2
1. Decompression State [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]
2. Always from Inside [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]
3. The Last Stop Is Mortuary [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]
4. Lives in Incubator [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]
5. Every Indetermination Is Complete [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]
6. Homo Superior [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]
7. Which Theory [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]
8. Way of Brutality [Theory of Diversity, 2008 version]
9. Practice of Humiliation [Deranging Concern, 1993 demo]
10. Mind Stuffing [Deranging Concern, 1993 demo]
11. Deranging Concern [Deranging Concern, 1993 demo]
12. Dichotomy [Deranging Concern, 1993 demo]
13. Waste [Deranging Concern, 1993 demo]
14. Hidden Cult [Deranging Concern, 1993 demo]
|THE HUMAN RACE IS FILTH (Death/Grind/Sludge/Crust, USA) offre son nouveau disque Cognitive Dissonance en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 10 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Life Of Tyrants
2. Apes With Christ
3. Electronic Caterpillars
4. Bastardized
5. Cloaked In Shame
6. Hopes Wavered
7. Propagating Technology
8. Vomiting Strings Of Human Decay
9. Tribal Injections Of Division
|FIRMAMENT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Allemagne) a publié le morceau "Dreams of Misery" issu de son premier longue-durée We Don't Rise, We Just Fall qui sort le 24 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Firmament
2. The Void
3. Dreams Of Misery
4. Live In The Night
5. Loosing You
6. Hide & Seek
7. On The Edge
8. No Future
9. Last Desire
|DESOLATE REALM (Heavy/Doom, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Through the Depths" extrait de son nouvel album Legions à venir le 17 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Legions
2. Final Dawn
3. Forsaken Ground
4. Revelation
5. Betrayal
6. The Lost One
7. Through the Depths
8. Eternal Winter
|AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a sorti son nouveau single "Vile Evil Rotted Over" chez Xtreem Music.
|GENOCIDAL RITES (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Exsanguination of the Gods le 10 mars via Hells Headbangers au format cassette. Tracklist :
1. Of Genesis, Of Genocide
2. Abrahamic Annihilation in Complete Totality
3. Blackened Grasp of Humanity's End
|ROTTEN BRAIN (Death Metal, France) a signé sur Metal is the Law pour la sortie le 15 mars de son premier long-format Wait For Putrefaction. Tracklist :
So Sweet When She Sleeps
Forest Of The Thousand Hanged
Lacerated
The Cursed Basement
A Slow Agony Pt 1
Madness Hallucination
Cut Into Pieces
Mad In The Madhouse
A Slow Agony Pt 2
