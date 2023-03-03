chargement...

Les news du 3 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 3 Mars 2023 Ingested - Kuoleman Galleria - Lucifuge - Hanging Garden - Spirit Possession
»
(Lien direct)
INGESTED (Brutal Slam Death/Deathcore, Angleterre) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Echoes Of Hate" figurant sur son album Ashes Lie Still paru en novembre dernier sur Metal Blade. Le groupe sera par ailleurs en tournée européenne ce mois-ci en ouverture de Cannibal Corpse avec pas moins de six dates française (Toulouse, Lyon, Rennes, Paris, Strasbourg et Lille).

»
(Lien direct)
KUOLEMAN GALLERIA (Black 'n Roll, Finlande) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Sieluvaras" issu de son nouveau disque Pedon Synty prévu le 24 mars chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Pedon synty
2. Kolmas
3. Kipupiste
4. Sieluvaras
5. Häpeäpaalu
6. Kuoleman morsian
7. Pelin henki
8. Taudinkantaja
9. Päätös

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "Before the Altar of Famine and Desire" extrait de son nouvel opus Monoliths of Wrath qui sort le 28 avril via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. From Cosmos To Chaos
2. The Cult Of Infinity
3. Before The Altar Of Famine And Desire
4. Visions Of Death
5. Enemies Of The Sun
6. Dissolving Into God
7. The Art Of Putrescence
8. Resources Of Self Destruction
9. Physiognomy Of Failure
10. The Path To Perdition
11. Delirium And Debauchery [CD-only bonus track]

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album The Garden à venir le 24 mars sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. The Garden
2. The Four Winds
3. The Construct
4. The Song of Spring
5. The Fire at First Dawn
6. The Nightfall
7. The Stolen Fire
8. The Journey
9. The Derelict Bay
10. The Fireside
11. The Resolute

»
(Lien direct)
SPIRIT POSSESSION (Possessed Black / Heavy / Punk) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Of The Sign… le 31 mars prochain via Profound Lore Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Orthodox Weapons" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Orthodox Weapons
02. Second Possession (Bandcamp)
03. Of The Sign...
04. Inhale The Hovering Keys
05. The Hex
06. Practitioners Of Power
07. Hierarchical Skin
08. Enter The Golden Sign
09. The Altar
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
3 Mars 2023

