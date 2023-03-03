chargement...

Les news du 3 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 3 Mars 2023 Spirit Possession
SPIRIT POSSESSION (Possessed Black / Heavy / Punk) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Of The Sign… le 31 mars prochain via Profound Lore Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Orthodox Weapons" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Orthodox Weapons
02. Second Possession (Bandcamp)
03. Of The Sign...
04. Inhale The Hovering Keys
05. The Hex
06. Practitioners Of Power
07. Hierarchical Skin
08. Enter The Golden Sign
09. The Altar
Spirit Possession
 Spirit Possession
Possessed Black / Heavy / Punk - 2019 - Etats-Unis		   
Stangarigel
Na Severe Srdca
Lire la chronique
Defy The Curse
Horrors Of Human Sacrifice
Lire la chronique
Black Metal de Marseille des années 90 : Les PRESQUE Légions Noires du sud
Lire le podcast
Dipygus
Bushmeat
Lire la chronique
Nécropole
Yoga
Lire la chronique
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2023
Escuela Grind + Siberian Me...
Lire le live report
Enisum
Forgotten Mountains
Lire la chronique
Pharmacist
Unstoppable Lymphatic Lique...
Lire la chronique
Grind-O-Matic
Influencing Machine (EP)
Lire la chronique
Imperium Dekadenz
Into Sorrow Evermore
Lire la chronique
Sulfuric Cautery
Suffocating Feats of Dehuma...
Lire la chronique
Azken Auzi
Azken Auzi
Lire la chronique
Lustre
A Thirst for Summer Rain
Lire la chronique
Grégaire
Untitled Album
Lire la chronique
Ontborg
Following The Steps Of Damn...
Lire la chronique
Ateiggär
Us D'r Höll Chunnt Nume Zyt...
Lire la chronique
Darkall Slaves
Mephitic Redolence Of The D...
Lire la chronique
Disharmonic Orchestra
Expositionsprophylaxe
Lire la chronique
Funeral Winds
Stigmata Mali
Lire la chronique
Teratoma
Purulent Manifestations
Lire la chronique
Temnein
Fables: Devouring Desires (EP)
Lire la chronique
Brouillard
Brouillard
Lire la chronique
Necrovation
Chants Of Grim Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
M.Pheral
Soil
Lire la chronique
Befouled
Denying Pulse
Lire la chronique
Graveater
.​.​.Of Harrowing Remains (...
Lire la chronique
Bilan 2022
Lire le bilan
Asunder
The Loss of Innocence
Lire la chronique
Man Must Die
The Pain Behind It All
Lire la chronique
Necrovation
Ovations To Putrefaction (D...
Lire la chronique