(Lien direct) SPIRIT POSSESSION (Possessed Black / Heavy / Punk) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Of The Sign… le 31 mars prochain via Profound Lore Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Orthodox Weapons" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Orthodox Weapons

02. Second Possession (Bandcamp)

03. Of The Sign...

04. Inhale The Hovering Keys

05. The Hex

06. Practitioners Of Power

07. Hierarchical Skin

08. Enter The Golden Sign

09. The Altar



