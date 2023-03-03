Les news du 3 Mars 2023
Les news du 3 Mars 2023
|SPIRIT POSSESSION (Possessed Black / Heavy / Punk) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Of The Sign… le 31 mars prochain via Profound Lore Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Orthodox Weapons" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Orthodox Weapons
02. Second Possession (Bandcamp)
03. Of The Sign...
04. Inhale The Hovering Keys
05. The Hex
06. Practitioners Of Power
07. Hierarchical Skin
08. Enter The Golden Sign
09. The Altar
