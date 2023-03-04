»

(Lien direct) SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Destination Woe" qui figure sur son nouvel opus The Loss Of Beauty à paraître le 24 mars sur Spikerot Records. Tracklist :



1. Transitory - 1:20

2. Destination Woe - 4:52

3. The Last Flower - 4:59

4. Darkness Won't Take Me - 4:14

5. Nothing Left To Burn - 4:55

6. Old Scars - 4:23

7. The First Son - 2:17

8. A Nature In Disguise - 6:26

9. My Darkest Years - 4:56

10. Fading As One - 5:19

11. A New Death Is Born - 4:54



Durée totale : 48:40



Bonus Tracks (CD and digital only)

12. Underwater Oddity - 4:18

13. Blazing Sunlight - 1:57



