Les news du 4 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 4 Mars 2023 Eurydice - Brutal Swamp Fest - Contrarian - Elderseer - Frenzy - Diablation - Kostnatění - Shores of Null - Magick Touch - Zørormr - Fange - Forcefed Horsehead - The Eating Cave - The Evil - Invisible Control - Ocean of Grief - Devangelic - Ironmaster - HateSphere
»
(Lien direct)
EURYDICE (Hardcore / Metal, Lyon) sort son premier EP "Inner Contemplation"
Tracklist :

1. Eurydice
2. Your Look
3. Endless Corridor
4. Sous Ce Grand Ciel Gris

»
(Lien direct)
Le Dreamer Fest devient le BRUTAL SWAMP FEST. Il aura lieu le samedi 29 avril à Saint-Omer (62) avec à l'affiche :

Blood Red Throne
Severe Torture
Korpse
Putrid Offal
Cenotaph
Basement torture killings
Hurakan
Savage Annihilation
Serial Butcher
Human Waste
In Hell

Plus d'infos sur l'event Facebook.

»
(Lien direct)
CONTRARIAN (Progressive Technical Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le morceau "In Gehenna" tiré de son nouveau disque Sage of Shekhinah dont la sortie est programmée pour le 17 mars chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Sage of Shekhinah
2. In Gehenna
3. Ibn al Rawandi
4. The Guide for the Perplexed
5. Zabur of Satfiyah al Shamal
6. Apollonius of Tyana
7. A Madman From Island Patmos

»
(Lien direct)
ELDERSEER (Melodic Doom/Death, Angleterre) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Under a Dark Sky" issu de son premier longue-durée Drown in The Shallowess sorti le mois dernier via Meuse Music Records.

»
(Lien direct)
FRENZY (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Spectre of Love" tiré de son nouvel opus Of Hoods and Masks prévu le 20 avril sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

1. One Minute Closer to…
2. The Doomsday
3. Where is the Joke
4. Spectre of Love
5. Uncompromised
6. Betrayal in Cold Blood
7. Fear the Hood
8. Living in Oz (versión de Rick Springfield)
9. Give Me Shred (Or Give Me Death)

»
(Lien direct)
DIABLATION ((Symphonic Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Par le feu le 31 mars chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Inferi Ostium [0:51]
2. Vox Diaboli [4:44]
3. L'Unique Merveille [5:34]
4. Au Bord du Gouffre [4:59]
5. Crépuscule Doré [4:23]
6. Testament de l'Humanité [5:48]
7. Mort, Marche avec Moi [13:31]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band KOSTNATĚNÍ (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Úpal le 26 mai via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Řemen (The Belt)
2. Hořím navždy (I Burn Forever)
3. Rukojmí empatie (Hostage of Empathy)
4. Opál (Opal)
5. Skrýt se před Bohem (Hide from God)
6. Nevolnost je vše, čím jsem (Nausea Is All I Am)
7. Slunce svázáno s krvácející Zemí (Sun Bound to the Bleeding Earth)

»
(Lien direct)
SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Destination Woe" qui figure sur son nouvel opus The Loss Of Beauty à paraître le 24 mars sur Spikerot Records. Tracklist :

1. Transitory - 1:20
2. Destination Woe - 4:52
3. The Last Flower - 4:59
4. Darkness Won't Take Me - 4:14
5. Nothing Left To Burn - 4:55
6. Old Scars - 4:23
7. The First Son - 2:17
8. A Nature In Disguise - 6:26
9. My Darkest Years - 4:56
10. Fading As One - 5:19
11. A New Death Is Born - 4:54

Durée totale : 48:40

Bonus Tracks (CD and digital only)
12. Underwater Oddity - 4:18
13. Blazing Sunlight - 1:57

»
(Lien direct)
MAGICK TOUCH (Heavy Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Cakes & Coffins le 19 mai chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Apollyon [3:30]
2. The Judas Cross [4:03]
3. When Eating A Wolf [4:25]
4. M.I.N.A [3:38]
5. Babylon, Baby! [4:08]
6. Guillotine Dreams [3:00]
7. Boots [5:20]
8. Raven [4:22]
9. Demons And Rust [3:56]
10. World Is Coming Down [3:06]

»
(Lien direct)
ZØRORMR (Melodic Black Metal/Dark Ambient, Pologne) a posté le morceau "The Pentagram" tiré de son nouveau disque The Monolith à venir le 24 mars chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01. The Monolith
02. Downward Spiral
03. Hollow
04. I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream
05. The Pentagram
06. Return to Nothingness
07. Per aspera, ad astra
08. Enter the Void

»
(Lien direct)
FANGE (Industrial Sludge/Death Metal, France) offre son nouvel opus Privation en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 10 mars via Throatruiner Ṙecords. Tracklist :

1. À La Racine
2. Sang-Vinaigre
3. Les Crocs Limés
4. Né Pour Trahir
5. Enfers Inoculés
6. Portes D'Ivoire
7. Extrême-Onction

»
(Lien direct)
FORCEFED HORSEHEAD (Death/Grind, Norvège) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "The Black Sun" issu de son nouvel album Monoceros dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 mars sur Owlripper Recordings.

»
(Lien direct)
THE EATING CAVE (Technical Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouveau disque The Miscalculation le 21 avril. Tracklist :

01. Ubiquitous
02. Discovery (feat. Matt Brown) 05:18
03. Implications
04. Awakening (feat. Matt Brown)
05. Warfare
06. Acceptance
07. Indoctrination (feat. Keith Merrow)

»
(Lien direct)
THE EVIL (Doom/Stoner avec l'ex-Sarcófago Wagner Antichrist, Brésil) a mis en ligne le morceau "Pride" extrait de son nouvel opus Seven Acts to Apocalypse prévu le 31 mars chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Envy [7:08]
2. Pride [5:01]
3. Greed [5:53]
4. Sloth [6:30]
5. Lust [5:56]
6. Voracity [5:56]
7. Wrath [6:47]

»
(Lien direct)
INVISIBLE CONTROL (Progressive Death Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Invisible To You" figurant sur son premier long-format Created in Chaos sorti l'année dernière via Xaninho Discos.

»
(Lien direct)
OCEAN OF GRIEF (Melodic Doom/Death, Grèce) offre son nouvel album Pale Existence en écoute intégrale. Celui-ci est sorti hier sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Poetry For The Dead
2. Dale Of Haunted Shades
3. Unspoken Actions
4. Imprisoned Between Worlds
5. Cryptic Constellations
6. Pale Wisdom
7. Undeserving

»
(Lien direct)
DEVANGELIC (Brutal Death, Italie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Udug-Hul Incantation" tiré de son nouveau disque Xul à paraître le 7 avril chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Scribes Of Xul
2. Which Shall Be The Darkness Of The Heretic
3. Udug-Hul Incantation
4. Famine Of Nineveh
5. Sirius, Draconis, Capricornus
6. Worship Of The Black Flames
7. Ignominious Flesh Degradation
8. Hymn Of Savage Cannibalism
9. Shadows Of The Iniquitous
10. Sa Belet Ersetim Ki'Am Parsusa

»
(Lien direct)
IRONMASTER (Death Metal, Suède) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Monolithic Suppressor Engaged" issu de son nouvel opus Weapons Of Spiritual Carnage qui sort le 28 avril via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Solemn Pestilence - 3:22
2. Ocean Of Searing Hatred - 4:58
3. Weapons Of Spiritual Carnage - 3:48
4. Infinite Virulent - 5:03
5. Monolithic Suppressor Engaged - 3:14
6. Cast Into The Hollow - 4:59
7. Implications Of Sacral Time - 0:36
8. Lies Of Apathy - 3:43
9. Bringer Of Deception - 3:48
10. Dismantling Eternity - 4:23

Durée totale : 37:55

»
(Lien direct)
HATESPHERE (Death/Thrash/Groove, Danemark) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Darkspawn" extrait de son nouvel album Hatred Reborn à venir le 24 mars sur Scarlet Records. Tracklist :

01 The Awakening
02 Hatred Reborn
03 Cutthroat
04 Gravedigger
05 918
06 Darkspawn
07 The Truest Form of Pain
08 Brand of Sacrifice
09 A Violent Compulsion
10 Spitting Teeth
11 Another Piece of Meat (Scorpions cover - digipak bonus-track)
12 The Fallen Shall Rise in a River of Blood (live - digipak bonus-track)
Thrasho RelapsoBananas + Keyser
4 Mars 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Thrasho RelapsoBananas + Keyser
4 Mars 2023
