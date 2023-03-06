chargement...

Deströyer 666
 Deströyer 666 - Never Surre... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Haken
 Haken - Fauna (C)
Par Holmy		   
Nécropole
 Nécropole - Yoga (C)
Par Rippikoulu		   
Deathspell Omega
 Deathspell Omega - The Long... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Black Metal de Marseille des années 90 : Les PRESQUE Légions Noires du sud
 Black Metal de Marseille de... (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 28 Février 2023
 Les news du 28 Février 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Suffocat... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Brouillard
 Brouillard - Brouillard (C)
Par musico83470		   
Lustre
 Lustre - A Thirst for Summe... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Ateiggär
 Ateiggär - Us D'r Höll Chun... (C)
Par Petrovic		   
Hordous
 Hordous - Mon fant​ô​me (C)
Par Solarian		   
Teratoma
 Teratoma - Purulent Manifes... (C)
Par X-Death		   

Les news du 6 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 6 Mars 2023 Kommand - Omnium Gatherum - Old Forest - Athanatheos
KOMMAND (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Death Age qui sortira le 31 mars via 20 Buck Spin Records. "Global Death" s'écoute ici :

OMNIUM GATHERUM (Death mélodique, Finlande) sortira le 2 juin via Century Media un Ep intitulé Slasher. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :

1. Slasher
2. Maniac (Michael Sembello cover)
3. Sacred
4. Lovelorn

OLD FOREST (Black Metal des Forêts, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Sutwyke qui sortira le 31 mars via Soulseller Records. "Zodiac Of War" s'écoute ici :

ATHANATHEOS (Black / Death, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Cross. Deny. Glorify. qui sortira le 14 avril via Lavadome Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. The Cross
2. You Were Not
3. Credo Quia Absurdum
4. They Are Spreading The Pestilence
5. To Deny
6. The Silent Oblivion
7. Witness
8. Rise Of Terror, Rise Of Intolerance
9. To Glorify
Thrasho Jean-Clint
6 Mars 2023

