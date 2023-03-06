»

(Lien direct) ATHANATHEOS (Black / Death, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Cross. Deny. Glorify. qui sortira le 14 avril via Lavadome Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. The Cross

2. You Were Not

3. Credo Quia Absurdum

4. They Are Spreading The Pestilence

5. To Deny

6. The Silent Oblivion

7. Witness

8. Rise Of Terror, Rise Of Intolerance

9. To Glorify



