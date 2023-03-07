Intitulé Living Proof, le nouvel album de DRAIN (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira le 5 mai prochain sur Epitaph Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "FTS (KYS)" :
01. Run Your Luck
02. FTS (KYS)
03. Devil's Itch
04. Evil Finds Light (YouTube)
05. Imposter
06. Intermission (feat. Shakewell)
07. Weight Of The World
08. Watch You Burn (Bandcamp)
09. Good Good Things
10. Living Proof
NECRONOMICON (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Constant to Death le 28 avril chez El Puerto Records. Tracklist :
01. Constant To Death
02. They Lie
03. Redemption
04. Stored In Blood
05. The Guilty Shepherd
06. A Voice For The Voiceless
07. Black Rain
08. Children Cry Alone
09. Bloodrush
10. Down From Above
11. The Blood Runs Red
12. Poverty Show
13. Outro
Par Troll Traya
