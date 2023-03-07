chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
194 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Neptunian Maximalism
 Neptunian Maximalism - Éons (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Deströyer 666
 Deströyer 666 - Never Surre... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Critical Defiance
 Critical Defiance - No Life... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Haken
 Haken - Fauna (C)
Par Holmy		   
Nécropole
 Nécropole - Yoga (C)
Par Rippikoulu		   
Deathspell Omega
 Deathspell Omega - The Long... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 28 Février 2023
 Les news du 28 Février 2023... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sulfuric Cautery
 Sulfuric Cautery - Suffocat... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Brouillard
 Brouillard - Brouillard (C)
Par musico83470		   
Lustre
 Lustre - A Thirst for Summe... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Ateiggär
 Ateiggär - Us D'r Höll Chun... (C)
Par Petrovic		   
Hordous
 Hordous - Mon fant​ô​me (C)
Par Solarian		   

Les news du 7 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 7 Mars 2023 Drain - Malice Divine - Industrial Puke - Minenwerfer - Swarm - Necronomicon - Carcariass - Moon Oracle
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Living Proof, le nouvel album de DRAIN (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira le 5 mai prochain sur Epitaph Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "FTS (KYS)" :

01. Run Your Luck
02. FTS (KYS)
03. Devil's Itch
04. Evil Finds Light (YouTube)
05. Imposter
06. Intermission (feat. Shakewell)
07. Weight Of The World
08. Watch You Burn (Bandcamp)
09. Good Good Things
10. Living Proof

»
(Lien direct)
MALICE DIVINE (Melodic Black/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Usurping The Paragon" tiré de son dernier album Everlasting Ascendancy paru en janvier.

»
(Lien direct)
INDUSTRIAL PUKE (Crust/Death Metal avec des membres de Burst, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Born Into the Twisting Rope le 12 mai via Suicide Records. Tracklist :

01. Mental Taxation
02. Banished
03. Constant Pressure
04. Reactionary Warfare
05. Industrial Puke
06. Hell is in hello
07. Neurosexist Motherfucker
08. General Gluttony
09. Cleaning (and Awaiting Death)
10. Innards on the outside

»
(Lien direct)
MINENWERFER (Black Metal, USA) propose son nouvel album Feuerwalze en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 10 mars sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Cemetery Fields [6:07]
2. Feuerwalze [6:47]
3. Eternal Attrition [8:00]
4. Nachtschreck [7:50]
5. Sturmtruppen III (Sommekämpfer) [5:27]
6. Shrapnel Exsanguination [5:54]
7. Labyrinthine Trench Sectors [8:28]

»
(Lien direct)
SWARM (Thrash/Groove, France) a sorti son nouvel EP Mad In France. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur Spotify ou Deezer.

»
(Lien direct)
NECRONOMICON (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Constant to Death le 28 avril chez El Puerto Records. Tracklist :

01. Constant To Death
02. They Lie
03. Redemption
04. Stored In Blood
05. The Guilty Shepherd
06. A Voice For The Voiceless
07. Black Rain
08. Children Cry Alone
09. Bloodrush
10. Down From Above
11. The Blood Runs Red
12. Poverty Show
13. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
CARCARIASS (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Afterworld via Great Dane Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01. No Aftermath
02. Billons of Suns
03. Identity
04. Angst
05. Fall of an Empire
06. Black Rain
07. Generational Rot
08. The Hive
09. Machine Kult
10. Afterworld

»
(Lien direct)
MOON ORACLE (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Ophidian Glare le 13 avril sur Signal Rex et Bestial Burst. Deux extraits sont disponibles sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. The Numinous Gate Opens [4:44]
2. A Vision in the Mansion [3:50]
3. Nethereal Axe [2:43]
4. Serpent's Word [3:47]
5. Widdersyns – Against the Current [4:19]
6. Abysmal Crimson Desert [10:58]
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
7 Mars 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Drakon Ho Megas
 Drakon Ho Megas
Coming of the antichrist
2023 - Floga Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Carcariass
 Carcariass
(death) metal technique et mélodique - 1991 - France		   
Drain
 Drain
Thrash / Crossover - Etats-Unis		   
Necronomicon
 Necronomicon
Thrash Metal - 1984 - Allemagne		   
Swarm
 Swarm
Progressive Groove - Thrash Metal - 2013 - France		   
Drakon Ho Megas
Coming of the antichrist
Lire la chronique
Anatomical Amusements
Corporal Kaleidoscope
Lire la chronique
Critical Defiance
No Life Forms
Lire la chronique
Kyzyl Kum
Kyzyl Kum
Lire la chronique
Upper Decker
Family Dinner (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mindz Eye
True Blue (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tryglav
The Ritual
Lire la chronique
Haken
Fauna
Lire la chronique
Stangarigel
Na Severe Srdca
Lire la chronique
Defy The Curse
Horrors Of Human Sacrifice
Lire la chronique
Black Metal de Marseille des années 90 : Les PRESQUE Légions Noires du sud
Lire le podcast
Dipygus
Bushmeat
Lire la chronique
Nécropole
Yoga
Lire la chronique
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2023
Escuela Grind + Siberian Me...
Lire le live report
Enisum
Forgotten Mountains
Lire la chronique
Pharmacist
Unstoppable Lymphatic Lique...
Lire la chronique
Grind-O-Matic
Influencing Machine (EP)
Lire la chronique
Imperium Dekadenz
Into Sorrow Evermore
Lire la chronique
Sulfuric Cautery
Suffocating Feats of Dehuma...
Lire la chronique
Azken Auzi
Azken Auzi
Lire la chronique
Lustre
A Thirst for Summer Rain
Lire la chronique
Grégaire
Untitled Album
Lire la chronique
Ontborg
Following The Steps Of Damn...
Lire la chronique
Ateiggär
Us D'r Höll Chunnt Nume Zyt...
Lire la chronique
Darkall Slaves
Mephitic Redolence Of The D...
Lire la chronique
Disharmonic Orchestra
Expositionsprophylaxe
Lire la chronique
Funeral Winds
Stigmata Mali
Lire la chronique
Teratoma
Purulent Manifestations
Lire la chronique
Temnein
Fables: Devouring Desires (EP)
Lire la chronique
Brouillard
Brouillard
Lire la chronique