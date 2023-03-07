»

(Lien direct) INDUSTRIAL PUKE (Crust/Death Metal avec des membres de Burst, Suède) sortira son premier long-format Born Into the Twisting Rope le 12 mai via Suicide Records. Tracklist :



01. Mental Taxation

02. Banished

03. Constant Pressure

04. Reactionary Warfare

05. Industrial Puke

06. Hell is in hello

07. Neurosexist Motherfucker

08. General Gluttony

09. Cleaning (and Awaiting Death)

10. Innards on the outside







<a href="https://suiciderecordsswe.bandcamp.com/album/born-into-the-twisting-rope">Born Into The Twisting Rope by Industrial Puke</a>