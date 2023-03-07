NECRONOMICON (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Constant to Death le 28 avril chez El Puerto Records. Tracklist :
01. Constant To Death
02. They Lie
03. Redemption
04. Stored In Blood
05. The Guilty Shepherd
06. A Voice For The Voiceless
07. Black Rain
08. Children Cry Alone
09. Bloodrush
10. Down From Above
11. The Blood Runs Red
12. Poverty Show
13. Outro
