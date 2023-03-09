chargement...

Les news du 9 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 9 Mars 2023 Fluisteraars
»
(Lien direct)
FLUISTERAARS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) s'apprête à sortir trois EPs consécutifs au format vinyle 10". Le premier est intitulé De Kronieken van het Verdwenen Kasteel I: Harslo et sera disponible à compter du 10 mars chez Eisenwald. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

FLUISTERAARS a écrit : De Kronieken van het Verdwenen Kasteel (The Chronicles of Vanished Castle) will include three ep's that will be immortalized as 10" series. Made in the deep caverns of old Bennekom under the influence of old damp castle dungeons. Each Chronicle takes the listener on a wander through a vanished Bennekom stronghold. The fortresses, mostly built on forgotten pagan shrines, have ancient stories. We went into our mental dungeons to unravel those stories. We found exiled pagan gods hidden deep and cast away from daylight. Through the chronicles, we act as their mouthpiece.

01. Dromen Van De Zon
02. De Koning Die Werd Ontdekt Tijdens De Blootlegging Van De Nieuwe Dimensie
