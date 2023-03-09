|
Les news du 9 Mars 2023
|MAZE OF SOTHOTH (Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son album Extirpated Light prévu pour le 24 mars via Everlasting Spew Records. "The Plague" se découvre ici :
|KOSTNATĚNÍ (Black Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Willowtip Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album à paraître le 26 mai prochain. Intitulé Úpal, celui-ci se dévoile à travers un premier extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Řemen (The Belt)
02. Hořím navždy (I Burn Forever)
03. Rukojmí empatie (Hostage Of Empathy)
04. Opál (Opal)
05. Skrýt se před Bohem (Hide From God)
06. Nevolnost je vše, čím jsem (Nausea Is All I Am)
07. Slunce svázáno s krvácející Zemí (Sun Bound To The Bleeding Earth)
|SIELUHAASKA (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP Kun aurinkoni kuoli le 31 mars via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Kun aurinkoni kuoli
2. Kaaoksen syleilyyn
3. Kun minä kuolen [Hämys cover]
4. Conjuration of the True Pain With
|VIOLENT SIN (Speed Metal, Belgique) sortira son premier long-format Serpent’s Call le 26 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Serpent's Call
2. Malicious Stirring
3. Awaiting The Gallows
4. Deacon Of Death
5. Nuns Are No Fun
6. Pyromaniac
7. Burn
8. The Original Sin
9. Ritual
10. Violent Sin
11. Strike From The Underground
|BLOODJOB (Brutal Death, Allemagne) propose son nouvel EP Metastasis en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
01. Cancerous Growth (Music & lyrics: Markus Seibert)
02. Nano-based Inconsistency (Music: Oliver Mühlig; lyrics: Sascha Kaiser)
03. All for the Good (Music: Oliver Mühlig; lyrics: Sascha Kaiser)
04. Basement Breed (Music: Markus Seibert)
05. Drowning in Defecation (Music & lyrics: Markus Seibert)
|PARAPHILIA (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Virial Entropy" issu de son premier full-length The Memory of Death Given Form prévu le 7 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
Coruscation
Stelliferous Unmaking
Virial Entropy
Supernal Rebuke
The Memory of Death Given Form
Thanatical Imperative
Eaten (Bloodbath cover)
|ASTRIFEROUS (Death Metal, Costa Rica) offre son premier longue-durée Pulsations from the Black Orb en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Pulverised Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Intro (The Black Orb)
2. Blinding the Seven Eyes of God
3. Teleport Haze
4. Metasymbiosis
5. Forlorn and Immemorial
6. Ominous and Malevolent
7. Lunomancy
8. Symmetries that Should Not Be
|IDOLATROUS (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Harrowing Reprisal" extrait de son premier long-format Sorrow on Midgard sorti le mois dernier sur Wormholedeath.
|NECRONOMICON EX MORTIS (Horror Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 31 mars. Tracklist :
1. Celestial Tomb (4:35)
2. Earth Cancer (4:22)
3. Nocturnal (4:00)
4. The Burning (4:59)
Durée totale : 17:58
|FAFNIR'S LEGACY (Black Metal, Lille) sortira un deux-titres intitulé My Frozen Battlefield le 31 mars.
|FLUISTERAARS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) s'apprête à sortir trois EPs consécutifs au format vinyle 10". Le premier est intitulé De Kronieken van het Verdwenen Kasteel I: Harslo et sera disponible à compter du 10 mars chez Eisenwald. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
FLUISTERAARS a écrit : De Kronieken van het Verdwenen Kasteel (The Chronicles of Vanished Castle) will include three ep's that will be immortalized as 10" series. Made in the deep caverns of old Bennekom under the influence of old damp castle dungeons. Each Chronicle takes the listener on a wander through a vanished Bennekom stronghold. The fortresses, mostly built on forgotten pagan shrines, have ancient stories. We went into our mental dungeons to unravel those stories. We found exiled pagan gods hidden deep and cast away from daylight. Through the chronicles, we act as their mouthpiece.
01. Dromen Van De Zon
02. De Koning Die Werd Ontdekt Tijdens De Blootlegging Van De Nieuwe Dimensie
