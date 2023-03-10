chargement...

Les news du 10 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 10 Mars 2023 Necrectomy - Tanith - Armagh - The Answer Lies In The Black Void - Wesele - Suffering Quota - Burial Curse
»
(Lien direct)
Noxious Ruin Magazine prépare la sortie d'une compilation double-cassette en hommage à la scène Death Metal finlandaise de la fin des années 80 et du début des années 90. À ce titre, le groupe NECRECTOMY (Death Metal, Russie) propose ci-dessous une reprise du titre "Reincarnation" de Demigod :

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le nouveau single de TANITH (Hard Rock / Heavy Metal, USA) intitulé "Snow Tiger". Ce dernier est issu de l'album Voyage à paraître le 21 avril sur Metal Blade Records.

01. Snow Tiger
02. Falling Wizard
03. Olympus By Dawn
04. Architects Of Time
05. Adrasteia
06. Mother Of Exile
07. Seven Moons (Galantia Pt. 2)
08. Flame
09. Never Look Back

»
(Lien direct)
ARMAGH (Heavy/Black, Pologne) va ressortir le 26 mai via Dying Victims Productions son dernier album Serpent Storm (2022). Tracklist :

1. Woman from the Hills
2. Howling of the Black Wind
3. Into the Fumes of Deutero-Steel
4. Shadow Walkers
5. Mhacha’s Height
6. Storm over Satanic City
7. Industrial District Fever
8. Beyond the Night
9. Flattened Rats
10. Death Is Near

»
(Lien direct)
THE ANSWER LIES IN THE BLACK VOID (Atmospheric Doom Metal, Pays-Bas/Hongrie) sortira son nouveau disque Shadow Work cet automne sur Burning World Records.

»
(Lien direct)
WESELE (Atmospheric Depressive Post-Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Pustka" tiré de son nouvel opus Fin de siècle à paraître le 15 mai chez Underground Kvlt Records. Tracklist :

01. Dom
02. Klątwa
03. Człowiek
04. Pustka
05. Wieczność
06. Studnia

»
(Lien direct)
SUFFERING QUOTA (Grindcore, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Collide le 26 mai via Lower Class Kids Records, 7Degrees Records et Tartarus Records. Tracklist :

01. Out
02. Miles
03. Rights
04. Side
05. Drown
06. Grow
07. Pig
08. Time
09. What
10. Aid
11. False
12. Scorn

»
(Lien direct)
BURIAL CURSE (Blackened Death Metal, USA) édite aujourd'hui son premier EP éponyme de 2021 au format vinyle sur Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :

1. Vomiting Violence
2. Seeping Bile
3. Apparition
4. White Sulfur
5. Levitating Flesh Construction
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
10 Mars 2023

