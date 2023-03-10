»

(Lien direct) ARMAGH (Heavy/Black, Pologne) va ressortir le 26 mai via Dying Victims Productions son dernier album Serpent Storm (2022). Tracklist :



1. Woman from the Hills

2. Howling of the Black Wind

3. Into the Fumes of Deutero-Steel

4. Shadow Walkers

5. Mhacha’s Height

6. Storm over Satanic City

7. Industrial District Fever

8. Beyond the Night

9. Flattened Rats

10. Death Is Near



<a href="https://armagh.bandcamp.com/album/serpent-storm">Serpent Storm by Armagh</a>



