Noxious Ruin Magazine prépare la sortie d'une compilation double-cassette en hommage à la scène Death Metal finlandaise de la fin des années 80 et du début des années 90. À ce titre, le groupe NECRECTOMY (Death Metal, Russie) propose ci-dessous une reprise du titre "Reincarnation" de Demigod :
ARMAGH (Heavy/Black, Pologne) va ressortir le 26 mai via Dying Victims Productions son dernier album Serpent Storm (2022). Tracklist :
1. Woman from the Hills
2. Howling of the Black Wind
3. Into the Fumes of Deutero-Steel
4. Shadow Walkers
5. Mhacha’s Height
6. Storm over Satanic City
7. Industrial District Fever
8. Beyond the Night
9. Flattened Rats
10. Death Is Near
WESELE (Atmospheric Depressive Post-Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Pustka" tiré de son nouvel opus Fin de siècle à paraître le 15 mai chez Underground Kvlt Records. Tracklist :
01. Dom
02. Klątwa
03. Człowiek
04. Pustka
05. Wieczność
06. Studnia
