|
Les news du 11 Mars 2023
News
Les news du 11 Mars 2023 Puerignis - Rapid - Villes Ardentes - Darken - Heimland - Vision Deprived - Décryptal - Drakon - Morrath - Dark Angel
|»
|PUERIGNIS (Modern Symphonic Black Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Virtual Luxury".
|
|»
|RAPID (Black/Speed, Finlande) sortira son premier EP Blackstar Oppression Regime le 26 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Manticore
2. The Arrival
3. Edge Of Eternity
4. Marines Of The Blackstar
5. Strike From Hell*
6. Destructive Force*
7. Queen Of Torment*
8. Hades Descends... The Dark Realms*
* = CD bonus track
|
|»
|VILLES ARDENTES (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier album Années Rouges le 19 mai chez France, Black, Death, Grind et Heart of Metal Production. L'opus retracera quelques temps forts de l'histoire de l'Italie contemporaine. Tracklist :
I-“Biennio rosso”
01-Famine
02-Victoria
II-“Années Dures”
03-Terres Rouges
04-Chemises Noires
III-“Mai Rampant”
05-Valle Giulia
06-Huit Heures vous semblent peu
07-Corso Traiano
IV-“Années de Plomb”
08-Brigades Rouges
09-Piazza Fontana
10-Finis
|
|»
|DARKEN (Heavy/Power, France) est de retour après trente-et-un ans d'absence avec un premier album qui devrait voir le jour en septembre. Il contiendra onze morceaux. Le groupe sera sur scène le 18 mars à Bonchamps Les Laval (53).
|
|»
|HEIMLAND (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier longue-durée Forfedrenes Taarer le 5 mai via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dødens Foerstning
2. Ved Dødens Vugge
3. Lagt I Ruiner
4. Iskald Raatten Jord
5. Forfedrenes Taarer
6. Skugger Fra Ein Svunnen Tid
7. Ættestupet
|
|»
|VISION DEPRIVED (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Self Elevating, Deep Inside The Void le 28 mars sur Slaughterhouse Records. Tracklist :
01. Massacre Of The Truth
02. Deeper
03. Pledge Allegiance
04. Overturning Events
05. Realm Of Void
06. Lifetime Conviction
07. I Am
08. Beyond Myself
09. Mind Eraser Body
10. Randomly Somewhere
|
|»
|DÉCRYPTAL (Death Metal, Québec) offre sa première démo Sabazios Culte en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 15 mars chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records (K7, Europe) et Rotted Life (K7, Amérique du Nord). Tracklist :
1. Pendu par Phobethor
2. Virulence Ectoplasmique
3. Les Barques Volantes de Sarnath
4. Flétrissement
5. Sabazios Culte
|
|»
|DRAKON (Black Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel EP Речи Высокие (High Tales) le 8 avril via Sleaszy Rider Records. Tracklist :
1. Providence of Russian Blood
2. Timevortex
3. God of War
4. Life Demise (Unanimated cover)
5. Fenris (Enslaved cover)
|
|»
|MORRATH (Thrash/Death, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Centuries of Blindness le 20 avril sur Metal Is the Law Productions. Tracklist :
1. No God to Come
2. Where Salvation Meets the Rot
3. Crimson Demons
4. New God Exalted
5. Primal Addiction
6. Spiral of Pain
7. Undying Grief
8. Awaiting the Inevitable
9. In the Crypts of Profanity
|
|»
|Nous venons d'apprendre le décès de Jimmy Durkin, guitariste et membre fondateur des vétérans de DARK ANGEL (Thrash, USA) :
DARK ANGEL a écrit : We in the Dark Angel Family are deeply saddened and crushed today with the news of our brother and founder Jimmy Durkin passing away Wednesday morning.
We would like to thank his fans for their continuous loyalty and support. We will come out with a full statement very soon. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy while we mourn the loss of this great man.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Goodnacht
Par AxGxB
Par KHÂ-O
Par xworthlessx
Par alexwilson
Par Troll Traya
Par Troll Traya
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Holmy
Par Rippikoulu
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sagamore