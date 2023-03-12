SANGUINE GLACIALIS (Melodic Death/Gothic Metal, Québec) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Welcome" figurant sur son nouvel album Maladaptive Daydreaming qui sortira dans le courant de l'année.
DERHEAD (Industrial/Avant-garde Black Metal, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée The Grey Zone Phobia le 30 mars sur Brucia Records. Un extrait, "This chaos is for you only", est en ligne à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1 - The missing stars - 6.21
2 - This chaos is for you only - 5.37
3 - The death of Now - 7.00
4 - Kingdomless - 6.17
5 - Drops of storm - 6.09
6 - Containing the whole - 5.48
