Les news du 12 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 12 Mars 2023 Thysia - Sanguine Glacialis - Omnicidal - Derhead - LiveWire
»
(Lien direct)
THYSIA (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Islands in Cosmic Darkness le 7 avril chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Nexus of Cataclysmic Forces
2. Scorched Bronze Earth
3. Phrenes
4. Psallo
5. Communicating Halls of the Netherworld
6. Moira Krataià
7. Spiritual Desert
8. Islands in Cosmic Darkness

»
(Lien direct)
SANGUINE GLACIALIS (Melodic Death/Gothic Metal, Québec) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Welcome" figurant sur son nouvel album Maladaptive Daydreaming qui sortira dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
OMNICIDAL (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "WWD" extrait de son premier full-length The Omnicidalist à venir le 7 avril via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

1. By Knife
2. WWD
3. The Passenger
4. Cemetary Scream
5. Infernum
6. The Neverborn
7. The Reaping
8. Narcissistic Abuse
9. Ten Shots
10. Slow Decay

»
(Lien direct)
DERHEAD (Industrial/Avant-garde Black Metal, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée The Grey Zone Phobia le 30 mars sur Brucia Records. Un extrait, "This chaos is for you only", est en ligne à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1 - The missing stars - 6.21
2 - This chaos is for you only - 5.37
3 - The death of Now - 7.00
4 - Kingdomless - 6.17
5 - Drops of storm - 6.09
6 - Containing the whole - 5.48

»
(Lien direct)
LIVEWIRE (Thrash/Speed, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Attack! Attack! Attack!" qui ouvre son premier long-format Under Attack! paru l'année dernière en auto-production.
Thrasho Keyser
12 Mars 2023

