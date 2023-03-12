»

(Lien direct) DERHEAD (Industrial/Avant-garde Black Metal, Italie) sortira son premier longue-durée The Grey Zone Phobia le 30 mars sur Brucia Records. Un extrait, "This chaos is for you only", est en ligne à cette adresse. Tracklist :



1 - The missing stars - 6.21

2 - This chaos is for you only - 5.37

3 - The death of Now - 7.00

4 - Kingdomless - 6.17

5 - Drops of storm - 6.09

6 - Containing the whole - 5.48