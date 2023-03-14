Les news du 14 Mars 2023
Les news du 14 Mars 2023 Overkill - Hyrgal - Dodsferd
|OVERKILL (Thrash) sortira son nouvel album Scorched le 14 avril prochain via Nuclear Blast. Un nouvel extrait, "Wicked Place" vient d'être publié :
Tracklist :
1. Scorched
2. Goin' Home
3. The Surgeon
4. Twist of the Wick
5. Wicked Place
6. Won't Be Comin' Back
7. Fever
8. Harder They Fall
9. Know Her Name
10. Bag o' Bones
|HYRGAL (Black Metal Mature, France) sortira le 7 avril via Les Acteurs De L’Ombre Productions un Ep intitulé Session Funéraire Anno MMXXIII. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :
1. Deuil Éclair
2. Phalanges Assassines
3. Epique Spleen
4. Gorge Blanche / Surin Noir
5. 炎が秒を貪り食う場所 (Honō Ga Byō O Musabori Kuu Basho)
6. Dark Endless (MARDUK cover)
|DODSFERD (Black Metal dépressif, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Asphyxiating Late Night Sessions: Collaboration with Sarvok qui sortira le 25 mars via Fucking Your Creation Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Το βάρος να νιώθεις ζωντανός (The Burden of Feeling Alive)
2. ….και το είδος σας θα ακολουθήσει (…and Your Kind will Follow)
3. Πολέμιος της Κοινωνικής σας Σήψης (Against Your Social Decay)
4. Εγκατάληψη (Deserted)
5. Μοναξιά (Solitude)
