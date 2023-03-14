»

(Lien direct) DODSFERD (Black Metal dépressif, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Asphyxiating Late Night Sessions: Collaboration with Sarvok qui sortira le 25 mars via Fucking Your Creation Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Το βάρος να νιώθεις ζωντανός (The Burden of Feeling Alive)

2. ….και το είδος σας θα ακολουθήσει (…and Your Kind will Follow)

3. Πολέμιος της Κοινωνικής σας Σήψης (Against Your Social Decay)

4. Εγκατάληψη (Deserted)

5. Μοναξιά (Solitude)



