Les news du 15 Mars 2023
News
Les news du 15 Mars 2023 Hyperdontia - Aleister
|C'est aujourd'hui que sort Deranged, nouveau EP d'HYPERDONTIA (Death Metal) sur les labels Me Saco Un Ojo, Dark Descend Records et Desiccated Productions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Nauseous Hallucinations
02. Deluded
03. Gagging In Colvulsion
04. Degradations Of The Flesh
|ALEISTER (Thrash Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album "Nightmare" le 28 avril prochain via M & O Music. Un premier extrait intitulé Prepare Your Soul For War vient d'être mis en ligne.
