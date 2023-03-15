Les news du 15 Mars 2023 News Les news du 15 Mars 2023 Hyperdontia - Aleister » (Lien direct) Deranged, nouveau EP d'HYPERDONTIA (Death Metal) sur les labels Me Saco Un Ojo, Dark Descend Records et Desiccated Productions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :



01. Nauseous Hallucinations

02. Deluded

03. Gagging In Colvulsion

04. Degradations Of The Flesh



<a href="https://mesacounojo.bandcamp.com/album/deranged-mlp">Deranged MLP by Hyperdontia</a>

» (Lien direct) ALEISTER (Thrash Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album "Nightmare" le 28 avril prochain via M & O Music. Un premier extrait intitulé Prepare Your Soul For War vient d'être mis en ligne.





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 14 Mars 2023

Overkill - Hyrgal - Dodsferd

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE