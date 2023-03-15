chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 13 Mars 2023
 Les news du 13 Mars 2023 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Reborn Dead - Tour 2023
 Reborn Dead - Tour 2023 - S... (R)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Rise Of Nothingness
 Rise Of Nothingness - Die A... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Penitência / Vapulah
 Penitência / Vapulah - Das ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Limbes
 Limbes - Ecluse (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Helmet
 Helmet - Betty (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Zulu
 Zulu - A New Tomorrow (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Mourning Beloveth
 Mourning Beloveth - Dust (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2023
 Campaign for Musical Destru... (R)
Par alexwilson		   
Neptunian Maximalism
 Neptunian Maximalism - Éons (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Deströyer 666
 Deströyer 666 - Never Surre... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Critical Defiance
 Critical Defiance - No Life... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Haken
 Haken - Fauna (C)
Par Holmy		   
Nécropole
 Nécropole - Yoga (C)
Par Rippikoulu		   

Les news du 15 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 15 Mars 2023 Hyperdontia - Aleister
»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui que sort Deranged, nouveau EP d'HYPERDONTIA (Death Metal) sur les labels Me Saco Un Ojo, Dark Descend Records et Desiccated Productions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Nauseous Hallucinations
02. Deluded
03. Gagging In Colvulsion
04. Degradations Of The Flesh

»
(Lien direct)
ALEISTER (Thrash Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album "Nightmare" le 28 avril prochain via M & O Music. Un premier extrait intitulé Prepare Your Soul For War vient d'être mis en ligne.
Thrasho AxGxB + Niktareum
15 Mars 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Syndrome 81
 Syndrome 81
Loubards Sensibles (EP)
2020 - Donnez-Moi Du Feu Records		   
ONI
 ONI
Incantation Superstition (Compil.)
2023 - Sphere Of Apparition Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia
Death Metal - 2015 - Danemark		   
Syndrome 81
Loubards Sensibles (EP)
Lire la chronique
ONI
Incantation Superstition (C...
Lire la chronique
Daeva
Through Sheer Will And Blac...
Lire la chronique
As Light Dies
The Laniakea Architecture -...
Lire la chronique
Atomwinter
Sakrileg
Lire la chronique
Minenwerfer
Feuerwalze
Lire la chronique
Reborn Dead - Tour 2023
Skelethal + Left to Die
Lire le live report
Rise Of Nothingness
Die All Mother Fuckers
Lire la chronique
Limbes
Ecluse
Lire la chronique
Penitência / Vapulah
Das Sombras Outrora Luz
Lire la chronique
Helmet
Betty
Lire la chronique
Zulu
A New Tomorrow
Lire la chronique
Ashen
Ritual Of Ash
Lire la chronique
Drakon Ho Megas
Coming of the antichrist
Lire la chronique
Anatomical Amusements
Corporal Kaleidoscope
Lire la chronique
Critical Defiance
No Life Forms
Lire la chronique
Kyzyl Kum
Kyzyl Kum
Lire la chronique
Upper Decker
Family Dinner (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mindz Eye
True Blue (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tryglav
The Ritual
Lire la chronique
Haken
Fauna
Lire la chronique
Stangarigel
Na Severe Srdca
Lire la chronique
Defy The Curse
Horrors Of Human Sacrifice
Lire la chronique
Black Metal de Marseille des années 90 : Les PRESQUE Légions Noires du sud
Lire le podcast
Dipygus
Bushmeat
Lire la chronique
Nécropole
Yoga
Lire la chronique
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2023
Escuela Grind + Siberian Me...
Lire le live report
Enisum
Forgotten Mountains
Lire la chronique
Pharmacist
Unstoppable Lymphatic Lique...
Lire la chronique
Grind-O-Matic
Influencing Machine (EP)
Lire la chronique