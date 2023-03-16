Les news du 16 Mars 2023
Les news du 16 Mars 2023 Incendiary - Jesus Piece
|Intitulé Change The Way You Think About Pain, le nouvel album d'INCENDIARY (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 26 mai prochain sur Closed Casket Activities. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Bite The Hook" :
01. Bite The Hook
02. Jesus Bones
03. Echo Of Nothing
04. Host/Parasite
05. Lie Of Liberty
06. C.T.E
07. Collision
08. Rats In The Cellar
09. Santosha (Illusion Of The Self)
10. Change The Way You Think About Pain
|JESUS PIECE (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé ...So Unknown le 14 avril prochain sur Century Media Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Silver Lining" :
01. In Constraints
02. Fear Of Failure
03. Tunnel Vision
04. FTBS
05. Silver Lining
06. Gates Of Horn (YouTube)
07. Profane
08. An Offering To The Night (YouTube)
09. Stolen Life
10. The Bond
