(Lien direct) NECROFIER (Black/Death mélodique, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Burning Shadows In The Southern Night qui sortira le 2 juin via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. The Fall From Heaven

2. Total Southern Darkness

3. To The Wolves

4. Forbidden Light Of The Black Moon

5. Destroying Angels

6. Whispers That Burn In The Dark

7. The All Seeing Shadows

8. On Wings Of Death We Burn The Sky

9. Call To The Beyond

10. Burnt By The Sacred Flame



