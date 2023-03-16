chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
172 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Kriegsmaschine
 Kriegsmaschine - Apocalypti... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Tempered
 Tempered - Greenwashed (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par Ander		   
Syndrome 81
 Syndrome 81 - Loubards Sens... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Daeva
 Daeva - Through Sheer Will ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 13 Mars 2023
 Les news du 13 Mars 2023 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Reborn Dead - Tour 2023
 Reborn Dead - Tour 2023 - S... (R)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Rise Of Nothingness
 Rise Of Nothingness - Die A... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Penitência / Vapulah
 Penitência / Vapulah - Das ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Limbes
 Limbes - Ecluse (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Helmet
 Helmet - Betty (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Zulu
 Zulu - A New Tomorrow (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Mourning Beloveth
 Mourning Beloveth - Dust (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2023
 Campaign for Musical Destru... (R)
Par alexwilson		   
Neptunian Maximalism
 Neptunian Maximalism - Éons (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Deströyer 666
 Deströyer 666 - Never Surre... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Critical Defiance
 Critical Defiance - No Life... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Haken
 Haken - Fauna (C)
Par Holmy		   
Nécropole
 Nécropole - Yoga (C)
Par Rippikoulu		   

Les news du 16 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 16 Mars 2023 Kruelty - Afsky - Supuration/S.U.P. - Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Necrofier - Thulcandra - Frozen Soul - Úlfúð - Maudiir - Villes Ardentes - Old Black - Dreams of Gray - Nattverd - Incendiary - Jesus Piece
»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui que sort sur Profound Lore Records le nouvel album de KRUELTY (Death Metal / Hardcore, Japon) intitulé Untopia. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Unknown Nightmare
02. Harder Than Before
03. Burn The System
04. Reincarnation
05. Maze Of Suffering
06. Manufactured Insanity
07. Untopia

»
(Lien direct)
AFSKY (Black Metal, Danemark) a sorti avant-hier sur Vendetta Records son nouvel album intitulé Om hundrede år. Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Stormfulde hav
02. Frosne vind
03. Tak for alt
04. Det der var
05. Tid
06. Fred være med støvet

»
(Lien direct)
SUPURATION/S.U.P. (Cyber Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Octa prévu pour le 26 mai prochain. Un extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. Pseudopodic Phantasm
2. Not Icarus
3. Atramentous Sea
4. The Lights Of Eden
5. Queen Quintessence
6. Open Eye
7. Hebdomath
8. Torment

»
(Lien direct)
DØDHEIMSGARD (DHG) (Black Metal Industriel / Progressif, Norvège) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album Black Medium Current qui sortira le 14 avril via Peaceville Records. "Abyss Perihelion Transit" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
NECROFIER (Black/Death mélodique, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Burning Shadows In The Southern Night qui sortira le 2 juin via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. The Fall From Heaven
2. Total Southern Darkness
3. To The Wolves
4. Forbidden Light Of The Black Moon
5. Destroying Angels
6. Whispers That Burn In The Dark
7. The All Seeing Shadows
8. On Wings Of Death We Burn The Sky
9. Call To The Beyond
10. Burnt By The Sacred Flame


»
(Lien direct)
THULCANDRA (Black/Death mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Hail The Abyss qui sortira le19 mai via Napalm Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Glacial Domination qui sortira le 19 mai via Century Media. "Arsenal Of War" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ÚLFÚÐ (Black/Death, Islande) offre son premier longue-durée Of Existential Distortion en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Where Strange Lights Dance
2. Tears of Terra
3. Mockery Theatre
4. Faceless
5. Gods Left Behind
6. Questions
7. An Elegy to a Paradise Out of Reach
8. Leviathan Dreams

»
(Lien direct)
MAUDIIR (Black/Thrash, Québec) propose en écoute le morceau "Toxic Cloud" qui figurera sur son nouvel EP Soliloque à venir le 7 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Toxic Cloud (5 :24)
2. L’Éloge du Cuivre (5 :02)
3. Residue (4 :30)
4. Regarde au Ciel (4:41)
5. CH4 (5:44)

Durée totale : 25:24

»
(Lien direct)
VILLES ARDENTES (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "Terres Rouges" issu de son premier long-format Années Rouges dont la date de sortie est prévue le 19 mai et produit par Heart of Metal Production et France, Black, Death, Grind. Tracklist :

I-“Biennio rosso”
01-Famine
02-Victoria
II-“Années Dures”
03-Terres Rouges
04-Chemises Noires
III-“Mai Rampant”
05-Valle Giulia
06-Huit Heures vous semblent peu
07-Corso Traiano
IV-“Années de Plomb”
08-Brigades Rouges
09-Piazza Fontana
10-Finis

»
(Lien direct)
OLD BLACK (Black n' Roll, France) annonce la sortie au printemps d'un nouvel EP intitulé Vagabönd öf Hell sur Acid Vicious et Black Pandemie Prod.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-mand band DREAMS OF GRAY (Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Life In Gray" extrait de son premier EP The World After sort le 2 janvier en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
NATTVERD (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album I Helvetes Forakt le 26 mai sur Soulseller Records. Tracklist :

1. Det Stormer I Norge
2. Vandring I Elver Av Blod
3. En Poesende Eim I Vinden
4. Oeyne I Natten
5. Forbannet Vaere
6. Helvete Kjenner Alt, Selv Naar Taaken Har Lagt Seg
7. En gammel Kriger Trosser Vind Og Vaer
8. Gudsforlatt
9. Elvedjuvet
10. I Moerke Skip Innover

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Change The Way You Think About Pain, le nouvel album d'INCENDIARY (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 26 mai prochain sur Closed Casket Activities. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Bite The Hook" :

01. Bite The Hook
02. Jesus Bones
03. Echo Of Nothing
04. Host/Parasite
05. Lie Of Liberty
06. C.T.E
07. Collision
08. Rats In The Cellar
09. Santosha (Illusion Of The Self)
10. Change The Way You Think About Pain

»
(Lien direct)
JESUS PIECE (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé ...So Unknown le 14 avril prochain sur Century Media Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Silver Lining" :

01. In Constraints
02. Fear Of Failure
03. Tunnel Vision (YouTube)
04. FTBS
05. Silver Lining
06. Gates Of Horn (YouTube)
07. Profane
08. An Offering To The Night (YouTube)
09. Stolen Life
10. The Bond
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
16 Mars 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Dark Sanctuary
 Dark Sanctuary
Cernunnos
2023 - Avantgarde Music		   
Obituary
 Obituary
Dying Of Everything
2023 - Relapse Records		   
Tempered
 Tempered
Greenwashed (EP)
2019 - Indépendant		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
Le 13 Mars 2023 à Lyon, France (CCO)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG)
Black Metal Industriel / Progressif - 1994 - Norvège		   
Frozen Soul
 Frozen Soul
Death Metal - 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Incendiary
 Incendiary
Hardcore - 2007 - Etats-Unis		   
Jesus Piece
 Jesus Piece
Hardcore - 2015 - Etats-Unis		   
Kruelty
 Kruelty
2017 - Japon		   
Nattverd
 Nattverd
Black Metal - 2010 - Norvège		   
Necrofier
 Necrofier
Black/Death mélodique - 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Old Black
 Old Black
Black Metal - 2006 - France		   
Supuration/S.U.P.
Supuration/S.U.P.
Cyber Metal - 1990 - France		   
Thulcandra
 Thulcandra
Black/Death mélodique - 2003 - Allemagne		   
Úlfúð
 Úlfúð
2015 - Islande		   
Obituary
Dying Of Everything
Lire la chronique
Tempered
Greenwashed (EP)
Lire la chronique
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
Lire le live report
Dark Sanctuary
Cernunnos
Lire la chronique
Syndrome 81
Loubards Sensibles (EP)
Lire la chronique
ONI
Incantation Superstition (C...
Lire la chronique
Daeva
Through Sheer Will And Blac...
Lire la chronique
As Light Dies
The Laniakea Architecture -...
Lire la chronique
Atomwinter
Sakrileg
Lire la chronique
Minenwerfer
Feuerwalze
Lire la chronique
Reborn Dead - Tour 2023
Skelethal + Left to Die
Lire le live report
Rise Of Nothingness
Die All Mother Fuckers
Lire la chronique
Limbes
Ecluse
Lire la chronique
Penitência / Vapulah
Das Sombras Outrora Luz
Lire la chronique
Helmet
Betty
Lire la chronique
Zulu
A New Tomorrow
Lire la chronique
Ashen
Ritual Of Ash
Lire la chronique
Drakon Ho Megas
Coming of the antichrist
Lire la chronique
Anatomical Amusements
Corporal Kaleidoscope
Lire la chronique
Critical Defiance
No Life Forms
Lire la chronique
Kyzyl Kum
Kyzyl Kum
Lire la chronique
Upper Decker
Family Dinner (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mindz Eye
True Blue (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tryglav
The Ritual
Lire la chronique
Haken
Fauna
Lire la chronique
Stangarigel
Na Severe Srdca
Lire la chronique
Defy The Curse
Horrors Of Human Sacrifice
Lire la chronique
Black Metal de Marseille des années 90 : Les PRESQUE Légions Noires du sud
Lire le podcast
Dipygus
Bushmeat
Lire la chronique
Nécropole
Yoga
Lire la chronique