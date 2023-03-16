»

(Lien direct) Change The Way You Think About Pain, le nouvel album d'INCENDIARY (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 26 mai prochain sur Closed Casket Activities. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Bite The Hook" :



01. Bite The Hook

02. Jesus Bones

03. Echo Of Nothing

04. Host/Parasite

05. Lie Of Liberty

06. C.T.E

07. Collision

08. Rats In The Cellar

09. Santosha (Illusion Of The Self)

10. Change The Way You Think About Pain



<a href="https://incendiary.bandcamp.com/album/change-the-way-you-think-about-pain">Change The Way You Think About Pain by Incendiary</a>