Les news du 16 Mars 2023
News
Les news du 16 Mars 2023 Úlfúð - Maudiir - Villes Ardentes - Old Black - Dreams of Gray - Nattverd - Incendiary - Jesus Piece
|ÚLFÚÐ (Black/Death, Islande) offre son premier longue-durée Of Existential Distortion en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Where Strange Lights Dance
2. Tears of Terra
3. Mockery Theatre
4. Faceless
5. Gods Left Behind
6. Questions
7. An Elegy to a Paradise Out of Reach
8. Leviathan Dreams
|MAUDIIR (Black/Thrash, Québec) propose en écoute le morceau "Toxic Cloud" qui figurera sur son nouvel EP Soliloque à venir le 7 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Toxic Cloud (5 :24)
2. L’Éloge du Cuivre (5 :02)
3. Residue (4 :30)
4. Regarde au Ciel (4:41)
5. CH4 (5:44)
Durée totale : 25:24
|VILLES ARDENTES (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "Terres Rouges" issu de son premier long-format Années Rouges dont la date de sortie est prévue le 19 mai et produit par Heart of Metal Production et France, Black, Death, Grind. Tracklist :
I-“Biennio rosso”
01-Famine
02-Victoria
II-“Années Dures”
03-Terres Rouges
04-Chemises Noires
III-“Mai Rampant”
05-Valle Giulia
06-Huit Heures vous semblent peu
07-Corso Traiano
IV-“Années de Plomb”
08-Brigades Rouges
09-Piazza Fontana
10-Finis
|OLD BLACK (Black n' Roll, France) annonce la sortie au printemps d'un nouvel EP intitulé Vagabönd öf Hell sur Acid Vicious et Black Pandemie Prod.
|Le one-mand band DREAMS OF GRAY (Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Life In Gray" extrait de son premier EP The World After sort le 2 janvier en auto-production.
|NATTVERD (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album I Helvetes Forakt le 26 mai sur Soulseller Records. Tracklist :
1. Det Stormer I Norge
2. Vandring I Elver Av Blod
3. En Poesende Eim I Vinden
4. Oeyne I Natten
5. Forbannet Vaere
6. Helvete Kjenner Alt, Selv Naar Taaken Har Lagt Seg
7. En gammel Kriger Trosser Vind Og Vaer
8. Gudsforlatt
9. Elvedjuvet
10. I Moerke Skip Innover
|Intitulé Change The Way You Think About Pain, le nouvel album d'INCENDIARY (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 26 mai prochain sur Closed Casket Activities. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Bite The Hook" :
01. Bite The Hook
02. Jesus Bones
03. Echo Of Nothing
04. Host/Parasite
05. Lie Of Liberty
06. C.T.E
07. Collision
08. Rats In The Cellar
09. Santosha (Illusion Of The Self)
10. Change The Way You Think About Pain
|JESUS PIECE (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé ...So Unknown le 14 avril prochain sur Century Media Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Silver Lining" :
01. In Constraints
02. Fear Of Failure
03. Tunnel Vision (YouTube)
04. FTBS
05. Silver Lining
06. Gates Of Horn (YouTube)
07. Profane
08. An Offering To The Night (YouTube)
09. Stolen Life
10. The Bond
