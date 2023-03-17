»

(Lien direct) DEIMOS' DAWN (Thrash Metal avec l'ex-Morgoth Marc Grewe, Allemagne) a posté le titre "Feeding The Decline" issu de son premier album Anthem Of The Lost prévu le 14 avril chez MDD Records. Tracklist :



01 Feeding The Decline

02 Walking Out On You

03 The Final Illusion

04 Over Your Dead Body

05 Unholy Water

06 Too Much Pain Is Not Enough

07 Deathstar Spangled Banner

08 The 4th Wall

09 When In Doubt: Kill!

10 Put Down That Weapon

11 Two Handed Game

12 Terrorvision Quest



