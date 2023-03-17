chargement...

Obituary
 Obituary - Dying Of Everything (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Kriegsmaschine
 Kriegsmaschine - Apocalypti... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Tempered
 Tempered - Greenwashed (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par Ander		   
Syndrome 81
 Syndrome 81 - Loubards Sens... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Daeva
 Daeva - Through Sheer Will ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 13 Mars 2023
 Les news du 13 Mars 2023 - ... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Reborn Dead - Tour 2023
 Reborn Dead - Tour 2023 - S... (R)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Rise Of Nothingness
 Rise Of Nothingness - Die A... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Penitência / Vapulah
 Penitência / Vapulah - Das ... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Limbes
 Limbes - Ecluse (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Helmet
 Helmet - Betty (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Zulu
 Zulu - A New Tomorrow (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Mourning Beloveth
 Mourning Beloveth - Dust (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2023
 Campaign for Musical Destru... (R)
Par alexwilson		   
Neptunian Maximalism
 Neptunian Maximalism - Éons (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Deströyer 666
 Deströyer 666 - Never Surre... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Critical Defiance
 Critical Defiance - No Life... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Haken
 Haken - Fauna (C)
Par Holmy		   
Nécropole
 Nécropole - Yoga (C)
Par Rippikoulu		   

Les news du 17 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 17 Mars 2023 Unpure - Megalith Levitation - Sever - Thanatomass - Contrarian - Larvae - Sepulcrum - Wolfpath - Deimos' Dawn - Verminous Serpent - Death Vanish - Sarvekas - Witte Wieven - Kaal Akuma
»
(Lien direct)
UNPURE (Black/Thrash/Speed, Suède) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Small Crooked Bones figurant sur son nouvel opus Prophecies Ablaze dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 mars sur Invictus Productions et The Ajna Offensive. Tracklist :

1. Megalithic Gateways
2. Northern Sea Madness
3. Small Crooked Bones
4. The Witch Of Upsala
5. Beyond the Nightmares
6. His Wrath and the Red Soil
7. Prophecies Ablaze
8. Endtime Dictator

»
(Lien direct)
MEGALITH LEVITATION (Stoner/Doom, Russie) sortira son nouvel album Obscure Fire le 31 mars chez Aesthetic Death. Un extrait, "Of Silence", est en écoute ici. Tracklist :

01. Obscure Fire
02. Of Silence
03. Descending
04. Into the Depth
05. Of Eternal Doom

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SEVER (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Lunar Sacrifice" extrait de son premier longue-durée At Midnight, By Torch Light à paraître le 14 avril via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Abyssonaut [5:29]
2. Lunar Sacrifice [6:28]
3. Sunset in the West [6:47]
4. Hammer of Vengeance [4:04]
5. At Midnight, By Torch Light [5:25]
6. Eastern Boar [9:19]

»
(Lien direct)
THANATOMASS (Black Metal, Russie) sortira son premier long-format Hades le 12 mai sur Living Temple Records. Tracklist :

1. Katabasis (Intromass) [1:04]
2. Templvm Carnalis / Vomit Ceremony [10:01]
3. Gravedance Sabbath [2:18]
4. Living Tombs Of Tartaros [8:31]
5. Sorcery Of Hades [8:52]
6. The Bone Nimbus [1:19]
7. Retromass (Morbid Ordinance Of Doom) [11:27]

»
(Lien direct)
CONTRARIAN (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne sur ce lien l'écoute intégrale de son nouveau disque Sage of Shekhinah qui sort ce jour sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Sage of Shekhinah
2. In Gehenna
3. Ibn al Rawandi
4. The Guide for the Perplexed
5. Zabur of Satfiyah al Shamal
6. Apollonius of Tyana
7. A Madman From Island Patmos

»
(Lien direct)
LARVAE (Death/Doom/Black, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Entitled to Death le 7 avril chez Fucking Kill Records. Un extrait, "Open Tomb of Nightmares", est disponible à cette adresse. Tracklist :

01. Entitled to Death
02. Obscure Unknown
03. Of Power and Loss
04. Open Tomb of Nightmares
05. The Last of Living
06. The Stars Spelled Death

»
(Lien direct)
SEPULCRUM (Death Metal, Chili) a dévoilé son premier long-format Lamentation of Immolated Souls en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui via Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Orbital Teratoma
2. Schizophrenic Amputation
3. Lamentation of Immolated Souls
4. The Decay
5. Legion's Mandate
6. Arousing The Putrid Flesh
7. Slitting Coagulated Mess
8. Caustic Inhalation
9. Sick Delusion
10. Traumatized by Insanity

»
(Lien direct)
WOLFPATH (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier EP éponyme au format CD le 31 mars sur ADG Records. Tracklist :

1. Cursed Moon
2. Wolfpath
3. Return Ov The Freezing Void
4. Konstelacja Ognia
5. Z Popiołów
6. Wolf

»
(Lien direct)
DEIMOS' DAWN (Thrash Metal avec l'ex-Morgoth Marc Grewe, Allemagne) a posté le titre "Feeding The Decline" issu de son premier album Anthem Of The Lost prévu le 14 avril chez MDD Records. Tracklist :

01 Feeding The Decline
02 Walking Out On You
03 The Final Illusion
04 Over Your Dead Body
05 Unholy Water
06 Too Much Pain Is Not Enough
07 Deathstar Spangled Banner
08 The 4th Wall
09 When In Doubt: Kill!
10 Put Down That Weapon
11 Two Handed Game
12 Terrorvision Quest

»
(Lien direct)
VERMINOUS SERPENT (Death/Black avec notamment Nemtheanga de Primordial, Irlande) offre en écoute intégrale son premier full-length The Malign Covenant paru hier via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Seraphim Falls [7:41]
2. Transcendent Pyre [5:47]
3. The Malign Covenant [7:00]
4. Chasm of Nameless Bone [6:32]
5. Deaths Head Mantra [13:17]

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH VANISH (Black Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel EP Hermitic Fire sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Conquer With Solar Might
2. From Down There
3. Old Magick and Tyrant
4. Hermitic Fire
5. Doctrine of a Beast

»
(Lien direct)
SARVEKAS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Woven Dark Paths le 26 mai chez Soulseller Records. Tracklist :

1. Rite Of Transcendence
2. The Scryer Of Bones
3. Of Bloodlust & Nightside Sorceries
4. Embers Of Pagan Fire
5. Woven Dark Paths
6. The Austerity Of The Northern Lands
7. Soaring Over The Battlefields
8. The Great Winter

»
(Lien direct)
WITTE WIEVEN (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Koorddanser" extrait de son premier long-format Dwaallicht à venir le 14 avril via Babylon Doom Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Ontsponnen uit de diepte [7:34]
2. Koorddanser [5:38]
3. Drogbeeld [8:42]
4. Het mistige zicht [5:08]
5. Kringen 5:09]
6. Met beide benen in het niets (Live) [9:10]

»
(Lien direct)
KAAL AKUMA (Death Metal, Bangladesh) sortira son nouvel EP Turiya le 28 avril sur Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

1. Ego Death [8:22]
2. Tiyanak [4:49]
3. Ignorance is Bliss [7:47]
Thrasho Keyser
17 Mars 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
