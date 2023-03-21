chargement...

Les news du 21 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 21 Mars 2023 Lunar Chamber
»
(Lien direct)
LUNAR CHAMBER (Death Metal Technique et Progressif, USA) sortira son premier EP intitulé Shambhallic Vibrations le 28 avril sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spirit Body And The Seeing Self" :

01. Intro (Shambhallic Vibrations)
02. Spirit Body And The Seeing Self
03. Interlude (Ancient Sage)
04. The Bohdi Tree
05. III. Crystalline Blessed Light Flows... From Violet Mountains Into Lunar Chambers
21 Mars 2023
21 Mars 2023

