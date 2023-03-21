Les news du 21 Mars 2023 News Les news du 21 Mars 2023 Lunar Chamber » (Lien direct) LUNAR CHAMBER (Death Metal Technique et Progressif, USA) sortira son premier EP intitulé Shambhallic Vibrations le 28 avril sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spirit Body And The Seeing Self" :



01. Intro (Shambhallic Vibrations)

02. Spirit Body And The Seeing Self

03. Interlude (Ancient Sage)

04. The Bohdi Tree

05. III. Crystalline Blessed Light Flows... From Violet Mountains Into Lunar Chambers



<a href="https://listen.20buckspin.com/album/shambhallic-vibrations">Shambhallic Vibrations by Lunar Chamber</a>

Ara Solis - Poison Ruïn - Deteriorot - Defiled

