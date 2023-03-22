»

(Lien direct) FRENZY (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Uncompromised" issu de son nouvel album Of Hoods and Masks qui sort le 20 avril via Fighter Records. Tracklist :



1. One Minute Closer to…

2. The Doomsday

3. Where is the Joke

4. Spectre of Love

5. Uncompromised

6. Betrayal in Cold Blood

7. Fear the Hood

8. Living in Oz (versión de Rick Springfield)

9. Give Me Shred (Or Give Me Death)



