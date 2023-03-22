|
Les news du 22 Mars 2023
News
Les news du 22 Mars 2023 Immortal - Mavorim - Gurkkhas - Firmament - Suffering Quota - Hellevate - Frenzy - EDKH - Omnerod - Zørormr - Mastic Scum - Vaultwraith - Unborn Prophecy - Vision Deprived - Levith
|IMMORTAL (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album War Against All qui sortira le 26 mai via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. War Against All
2. Thunders Of Darkness
3. Wargod
4. No Sun
5. Return To Cold
6. Norlandihr
7. Immortal
8. Blashyrkh My Throne
|»
|MAVORIM (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Ab Amitia Pulsae le 22 avril via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Zeitgeist
2. Ein Zerrbild aller Leiden
3. Das Joch der Schande
4. Bis nur noch Knochen übrig bleibt
5. Was des Lebens nicht wert
6. Zerinne im Nichts
7. Die andere Seite deines Traumes
8. Unter den Mühlen der Zeit
9. Das Schluchzen und Wimmern
10. Erlischt für immer nun das Licht
11. Endzeit
|»
|GURKKHAS (Death Metal, France) se reforme et recherche un nouveau guitariste dans l'ouest de la France. Contact : gurkkhas666@gmail.com.
|»
|FIRMAMENT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Allemagne) offre sur ce lien l'écoute intégrale de son premier long-format We Don't Rise, We Just Fall à paraître le 24 mars sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Firmament
2. The Void
3. Dreams Of Misery
4. Live In The Night
5. Loosing You
6. Hide & Seek
7. On The Edge
8. No Future
9. Last Desire
|»
|SUFFERING QUOTA (Grindcore, Pays-Bas) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Out" tiré de son nouvel opus Collide dont la sortie est programmée pour le 26 mai chez Lower Class Kids Records, 7Degrees Records et Tartarus Records. Tracklist :
01. Out
02. Miles
03. Rights
04. Side
05. Drown
06. Grow
07. Pig
08. Time
09. What
10. Aid
11. False
12. Scorn
|»
|HELLEVATE (Thrash/Power, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Dagon" figurant sur son EP The Purpose of Cruelty sorti en janvier dernier.
|»
|FRENZY (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Uncompromised" issu de son nouvel album Of Hoods and Masks qui sort le 20 avril via Fighter Records. Tracklist :
1. One Minute Closer to…
2. The Doomsday
3. Where is the Joke
4. Spectre of Love
5. Uncompromised
6. Betrayal in Cold Blood
7. Fear the Hood
8. Living in Oz (versión de Rick Springfield)
9. Give Me Shred (Or Give Me Death)
|»
|EDKH, pour Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself (Grindcore, USA), sortira son premier full-length Conspirashit le 1er avril sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Suicided
2. Clinton Cash
3. Deploradorable
4. I Like Wrestling (I Live With My 'Ma)
5. It's Not Perverted, It's Italian
6. Sopa
7. I Am Gorilla
|»
|OMNEROD (Progressive Death Metal, Belgique) sortira son nouvel opus The Amensal Rise le 12 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Sunday Heat
2. Satellites
3. Spore
4. Magnets
5. The Amensal Rise
6. Towards the Core
7. The Commensal Fall
|»
|ZØRORMR (Melodic Black Metal/Dark Ambient, Pologne) offre son nouvel album The Monolith en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 mars chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. The Monolith
02. Downward Spiral
03. Hollow
04. I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream
05. The Pentagram
06. Return to Nothingness
07. Per aspera, ad astra
08. Enter the Void
|»
|MASTIC SCUM (Brutal Death/Grind/Crossover, Autriche) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Digital Dementia" extrait de son dernier disque Icon paru en octobre 2022.
|»
|VAULTWRAITH (Heavy/Black, USA) sortira son dernier opus Decomposing Spells (2022) le 28 avril via Hells Headbangers au format CD. Tracklist :
1. Wax Cylinder Apparition [6:18]
2. The Devil's Dish Served Cold [4:21]
3. Decomposing Spells [2:54]
4. Carnivorous Coven [3:16]
5. Church Burned [5:04]
6. The Sinister Scythe [4:14]
7. Full Circle Possession [3:35]
8. Hearse Hauntress [4:33]
9. The Mortuary Succubus 3:16]
10. Of Skeletons and Metal [5:09]
|»
|UNBORN PROPHECY (Progressive Modern Death Metal, Costa Rica) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 28 avril de son album Waking Our Ancient Memories. Tracklist :
1. Namasol
2. Whispers
3. Silencer
4. Ocean
5. Ancient Alchemy
6. Forgotten Gods
7. The Seven Blood Lines
8. Awakening of Tiamat
9. Prophecy
|»
|VISION DEPRIVED (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé à cette adresse son premier longue-durée Self Elevating, Deep Inside The Void en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 28 mars sur Slaughterhouse Records. Tracklist :
01. Massacre Of The Truth
02. Deeper
03. Pledge Allegiance
04. Overturning Events
05. Realm Of Void
06. Lifetime Conviction
07. I Am
08. Beyond Myself
09. Mind Eraser Body
10. Randomly Somewhere
|»
|LEVITH (Metal, Nice) sortira son premier long-format Spine Reversal le 5 avril. Un teaser est à découvrir ci-dessous.
