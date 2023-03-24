|
Les news du 24 Mars 2023
News
Les news du 24 Mars 2023 Ascended Dead - Kuoleman Galleria - Vexing - Musket Hawk - Witchrite - Kronstadt - Nachtig - My Funeral - Nadir - Hanging Garden - Medevil - Brimston Gate - Kaksonen
|ASCENDED DEAD (Death Metal, USA) sera de retour le 12 mai prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Evenfall Of The Apocalypse à paraître sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Ungodly Death" :
01. Intro / Abhorrent Manifestation
02. Ungodly Death
03. Nexus Of The Black Flame
04. Bestial Vengeance
05. Tantum Bellum
06. Inverted Ascension
07. The Curse / Enveloped In Thorns
08. Visceral Strike
09. Passage To Eternity
10. Evenfall Of The Apocalypse
11. Intransigent Blackness (Outro)
|KUOLEMAN GALLERIA (Black 'n Roll, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel opus Pedon synty via Inverse Records. Une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre a été mise en ligne pour l'occasion. Tracklist :
1. Pedon synty
2. Kolmas
3. Kipupiste
4. Sieluvaras
5. Häpeäpaalu
6. Kuoleman morsian
7. Pelin henki
8. Taudinkantaja
9. Päätös
|VEXING (Progressive Sludge Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Grand Reproach le 26 mai sur Ordovician Records. Tracklist :
1) The Mold
2) Vanquishing Light
3) The Invisible Hand
4) Shallow Breath
5) Howling
6) Blunderbuss
7) Small Black Flame
8) Red Skies
|MUSKET HAWK (Grindcore/Sludge, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Dios Mio" issu de son dernier album Upside of Sick (2019-2020). Le groupe a également annoncé un four-way split avec Grin And Bear It, Sidetracked et Ugly (AZ) à venir courant avril chez To Live a Lie & Unholy Anarchy Records.
|WITCHRITE (Thrash Metal, Pologne) et KRONSTADT (Black/Hardcore/Punk, République Tchèque) sortiront un split 12" commun ce printemps via DIY Koło, 783 Punx, Wargame, Nieroby, Stradoom, Rejected Abused, Panic Movements et Cult Of The Bear.
|NACHTIG (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Eisig' Romantik le 22 avril sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Ewig Kalt [10:51]
2. Die Alte Welt [10:31]
3. Eisig' Romantik [11:40]
4. Der Klang der Natur [11:25]
|MY FUNERAL (Death/Thrash, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "No Regrets" tiré de son dernier album Funeral Manifesto sorti en octobre chez Inverse Records.
|NADIR (Blackened Hardcore, Norvège) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Old Wind" figurant sur son nouveau disque Extinction Rituals à paraître le 5 mai. Tracklist :
01. Void
02. Iron Lung
03. The Old Wind
04. Absolute
05. Beyond the Shadow of Death
06. Tenebrae
07. A Name on Every Rope
08. I Strid
09. The Beginning at the End
10. Extinction Rituals
|HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus The Garden en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. The Garden
2. The Four Winds
3. The Construct
4. The Song of Spring
5. The Fire at First Dawn
6. The Nightfall
7. The Stolen Fire
8. The Journey
9. The Derelict Bay
10. The Fireside
11. The Resolute
|MEDEVIL (Power/Thrash, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Mirror in the Darkness le 7 avril en autoproduction. Un extrait, "Dead Before Birth", est en ligne sur YouTube. Tracklist :
1. Dead Before Birth (6:18)
2. Among Thieves (5:00)
3. Pray for Me (6:35)
4. The Signal (7:22)
5. Smoke and Mirrors (1:48)
6. Weight of the Crown (4:18)
7. Mirror in the Darkness (8:31)
8. Gateways (2:41)
9. Veiled (3:56)
10. No Peace in Rest (9:23)
Durée totale : 55:58
|BRIMSTON GATE (Black/Death, Allemagne) a récemment sorti son premier long-format Return from the Brimstone Portal sur A.D.G Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Beyond the Gate (Intro)
2. Return from the Brimstone Portal
3. Voices of the Dead
4. Emperor of the Painful Realm
5. Path to Your Liberation
6. The Void Darkened
7. Death Arises in the Wind
8. Lost Nightsun
|KAKSONEN (Thrash/Death, Finlande) sortira un nouvel album cet été. En attendant, un extrait intitulé "Kaukana Kaikesta" est déjà disponible.
