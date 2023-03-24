»

(Lien direct) HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus The Garden en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Agonia Records. Tracklist :



1. The Garden

2. The Four Winds

3. The Construct

4. The Song of Spring

5. The Fire at First Dawn

6. The Nightfall

7. The Stolen Fire

8. The Journey

9. The Derelict Bay

10. The Fireside

11. The Resolute



