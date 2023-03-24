chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
165 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - This Is Exile (C)
Par Lestat		   
Présentation du Dark Medieval Fest
 Présentation du Dark Mediev... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Dying Of Everything (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Vision Of Disorder
 Vision Of Disorder - Vision... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Høstsol
 Høstsol - L​ä​nge leve dö​d... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Parasitario
 Parasitario - Everything Be... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Terrörhammer
 Terrörhammer - Gateways To ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Daeva
 Daeva - Through Sheer Will ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par Ander		   
Defiled
 Defiled - In Crisis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Kriegsmaschine
 Kriegsmaschine - Apocalypti... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Tempered
 Tempered - Greenwashed (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Syndrome 81
 Syndrome 81 - Loubards Sens... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 24 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 24 Mars 2023 Ascended Dead - Kuoleman Galleria - Vexing - Musket Hawk - Witchrite - Kronstadt - Nachtig - My Funeral - Nadir - Hanging Garden - Medevil - Brimston Gate - Kaksonen
»
(Lien direct)
ASCENDED DEAD (Death Metal, USA) sera de retour le 12 mai prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Evenfall Of The Apocalypse à paraître sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Ungodly Death" :

01. Intro / Abhorrent Manifestation
02. Ungodly Death
03. Nexus Of The Black Flame
04. Bestial Vengeance
05. Tantum Bellum
06. Inverted Ascension
07. The Curse / Enveloped In Thorns
08. Visceral Strike
09. Passage To Eternity
10. Evenfall Of The Apocalypse
11. Intransigent Blackness (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
KUOLEMAN GALLERIA (Black 'n Roll, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel opus Pedon synty via Inverse Records. Une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre a été mise en ligne pour l'occasion. Tracklist :

1. Pedon synty
2. Kolmas
3. Kipupiste
4. Sieluvaras
5. Häpeäpaalu
6. Kuoleman morsian
7. Pelin henki
8. Taudinkantaja
9. Päätös

»
(Lien direct)
VEXING (Progressive Sludge Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Grand Reproach le 26 mai sur Ordovician Records. Tracklist :

1) The Mold
2) Vanquishing Light
3) The Invisible Hand
4) Shallow Breath
5) Howling
6) Blunderbuss
7) Small Black Flame
8) Red Skies

»
(Lien direct)
MUSKET HAWK (Grindcore/Sludge, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "Dios Mio" issu de son dernier album Upside of Sick (2019-2020). Le groupe a également annoncé un four-way split avec Grin And Bear It, Sidetracked et Ugly (AZ) à venir courant avril chez To Live a Lie & Unholy Anarchy Records.

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHRITE (Thrash Metal, Pologne) et KRONSTADT (Black/Hardcore/Punk, République Tchèque) sortiront un split 12" commun ce printemps via DIY Koło, 783 Punx, Wargame, Nieroby, Stradoom, Rejected Abused, Panic Movements et Cult Of The Bear.

»
(Lien direct)
NACHTIG (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Eisig' Romantik le 22 avril sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Ewig Kalt [10:51]
2. Die Alte Welt [10:31]
3. Eisig' Romantik [11:40]
4. Der Klang der Natur [11:25]

»
(Lien direct)
MY FUNERAL (Death/Thrash, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "No Regrets" tiré de son dernier album Funeral Manifesto sorti en octobre chez Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
NADIR (Blackened Hardcore, Norvège) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Old Wind" figurant sur son nouveau disque Extinction Rituals à paraître le 5 mai. Tracklist :

01. Void
02. Iron Lung
03. The Old Wind
04. Absolute
05. Beyond the Shadow of Death
06. Tenebrae
07. A Name on Every Rope
08. I Strid
09. The Beginning at the End
10. Extinction Rituals

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus The Garden en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. The Garden
2. The Four Winds
3. The Construct
4. The Song of Spring
5. The Fire at First Dawn
6. The Nightfall
7. The Stolen Fire
8. The Journey
9. The Derelict Bay
10. The Fireside
11. The Resolute

»
(Lien direct)
MEDEVIL (Power/Thrash, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Mirror in the Darkness le 7 avril en autoproduction. Un extrait, "Dead Before Birth", est en ligne sur YouTube. Tracklist :

1. Dead Before Birth (6:18)
2. Among Thieves (5:00)
3. Pray for Me (6:35)
4. The Signal (7:22)
5. Smoke and Mirrors (1:48)
6. Weight of the Crown (4:18)
7. Mirror in the Darkness (8:31)
8. Gateways (2:41)
9. Veiled (3:56)
10. No Peace in Rest (9:23)

Durée totale : 55:58

»
(Lien direct)
BRIMSTON GATE (Black/Death, Allemagne) a récemment sorti son premier long-format Return from the Brimstone Portal sur A.D.G Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Beyond the Gate (Intro)
2. Return from the Brimstone Portal
3. Voices of the Dead
4. Emperor of the Painful Realm
5. Path to Your Liberation
6. The Void Darkened
7. Death Arises in the Wind
8. Lost Nightsun


»
(Lien direct)
KAKSONEN (Thrash/Death, Finlande) sortira un nouvel album cet été. En attendant, un extrait intitulé "Kaukana Kaikesta" est déjà disponible.
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
24 Mars 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris
Exul
2023 - Season Of Mist		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Ascended Dead
 Ascended Dead
Death Metal - 2011 - Etats-Unis		   
Hanging Garden
 Hanging Garden
Doom/Death/Post-rock - 2004 - Finlande		   
Ne Obliviscaris
Exul
Lire la chronique
Fecundation
Morte Cerebral (EP)
Lire la chronique
Siege Of Power
This Is Tomorrow
Lire la chronique
Wolfpath
Wolfpath
Lire la chronique
Enslaved
Heimdal
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Granular Transformation (EP)
Lire la chronique
7 H. Target
Yantra Creating
Lire la chronique
Poison Ruïn
Poison Ruïn (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Cannibal Corpse + Dark Funeral
Lire le live report
Vipère
Douleurs
Lire la chronique
Présentation du Dark Medieval Fest
Lire l'interview
Vision Of Disorder
Vision Of Disorder
Lire la chronique
Wretched Fate
Carnal Heresy
Lire la chronique
Ciemra
The Tread Of Darkness
Lire la chronique
Terrörhammer
Gateways To Hades
Lire la chronique
Räum
Cursed by the Crown
Lire la chronique
Parasitario
Everything Belongs To Death
Lire la chronique
Tempered
Biowaste (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eternal Sleep
Desperate Prayer Blues
Lire la chronique
Obituary
Dying Of Everything
Lire la chronique
Tempered
Greenwashed (EP)
Lire la chronique
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
Lire le live report
Dark Sanctuary
Cernunnos
Lire la chronique
Syndrome 81
Loubards Sensibles (EP)
Lire la chronique
ONI
Incantation Superstition (C...
Lire la chronique
Daeva
Through Sheer Will And Blac...
Lire la chronique
As Light Dies
The Laniakea Architecture -...
Lire la chronique
Atomwinter
Sakrileg
Lire la chronique
Minenwerfer
Feuerwalze
Lire la chronique
Reborn Dead - Tour 2023
Skelethal + Left to Die
Lire le live report