(Lien direct) THE FORESHADOWING (Gothic/Doom, Italie) sortira son nouvel EP Forsaken Songs le 26 mai chez Ardua Music. Les détails :



1. We The Others

2. Memento

3. The Forsaken Son (Twilight Revival)

4. Paranoid Boyd

5. Such A Shame *

6. The Rains Of Castamere (A Requiem For Wolves) **



Line-up:



Marco I. Benevento – Vocals

Alessandro Pace – Guitars

Francesco Sosto – Keyboards

Giuseppe Orlando – Drums



Produced, arranged and performed by The Foreshadowing

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Giuseppe Orlando at the Outer Sound Studios, Rome, Italy

Bass on track 1 performed by Michele Attolino

Bass on track 2, 5 performed by Silvia Pistolesi

Bass on track 3 performed by Francesco Sosto

Bass on track 4, 6 performed by Francesco Giulianelli



* "Such a Shame" originally written and performed by Talk Talk (music & lyrics by Mark Hollis)

** cover version of "The Rains of Castamere" (original music written by Ramin Djawadi and George R. R. Martin)

Track 1 previously unreleased and taken from the upcoming full length album sessions (arranged and recorded during 2019-2022).

Track 2 previously unreleased and originally planned for “Second World” album (newly recorded in 2022).

Track 3 re-arranged version of the song “The Forsaken Son” originally featured in “Second World” album (2012, Cyclone Empire Records).

Track 4 previously released only in digital format (2018).

Track 6 previously released only on Youtube (2014).



