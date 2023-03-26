chargement...

Les news du 26 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 26 Mars 2023 Necronomicon - The Foreshadowing - Stillbirth - Shores of Null
»
(Lien direct)
NECRONOMICON (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "They Lie" issu de son nouveau disque Constant To Death qui sort le 28 avril sur El Puerto Records. Tracklist :

01. Constant To Death
02. They Lie
03. Redemption
04. Stored In Blood
05. The Guilty Shepherd
06. A Voice For The Voiceless
07. Black Rain
08. Children Cry Alone
09. Bloodrush
10. Down From Above
11. The Blood Runs Red
12. Poverty Show
13. Outro


»
(Lien direct)
THE FORESHADOWING (Gothic/Doom, Italie) sortira son nouvel EP Forsaken Songs le 26 mai chez Ardua Music. Les détails :

1. We The Others
2. Memento
3. The Forsaken Son (Twilight Revival)
4. Paranoid Boyd
5. Such A Shame *
6. The Rains Of Castamere (A Requiem For Wolves) **

Line-up:

Marco I. Benevento – Vocals
Alessandro Pace – Guitars
Francesco Sosto – Keyboards
Giuseppe Orlando – Drums

Produced, arranged and performed by The Foreshadowing
Recorded, mixed and mastered by Giuseppe Orlando at the Outer Sound Studios, Rome, Italy
Bass on track 1 performed by Michele Attolino
Bass on track 2, 5 performed by Silvia Pistolesi
Bass on track 3 performed by Francesco Sosto
Bass on track 4, 6 performed by Francesco Giulianelli

* "Such a Shame" originally written and performed by Talk Talk (music & lyrics by Mark Hollis)
** cover version of "The Rains of Castamere" (original music written by Ramin Djawadi and George R. R. Martin)
Track 1 previously unreleased and taken from the upcoming full length album sessions (arranged and recorded during 2019-2022).
Track 2 previously unreleased and originally planned for “Second World” album (newly recorded in 2022).
Track 3 re-arranged version of the song “The Forsaken Son” originally featured in “Second World” album (2012, Cyclone Empire Records).
Track 4 previously released only in digital format (2018).
Track 6 previously released only on Youtube (2014).

»
(Lien direct)
STILLBIRTH (Brutal Death/Deathcore, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Rising From The Ashes" extrait de son nouvel opus Homo Deus 0 venir le 7 avril via Distortion Music Group. Tracklist :

1. The Hunt
2. Disgraced
3. Proclaim the Anarchy
4. Homo Deus
5. Slaughtered and Disemboweled
6. Rising From The Ashes
7. Autonomous Eradication
8. Seed of Judgement
9. Descending
10. Tribunal of Penance
11. Get Out

»
(Lien direct)
SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom, Italie) vient de sortir son nouvel album The Loss of Beauty sur Spikerot Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Transitory - 1:20
2. Destination Woe - 4:52
3. The Last Flower - 4:59
4. Darkness Won't Take Me - 4:14
5. Nothing Left To Burn - 4:55
6. Old Scars - 4:23
7. The First Son - 2:17
8. A Nature In Disguise - 6:26
9. My Darkest Years - 4:56
10. Fading As One - 5:19
11. A New Death Is Born - 4:54

Durée totale : 48:40

Bonus Tracks (CD and digital only)
12. Underwater Oddity - 4:18
13. Blazing Sunlight - 1:57
26 Mars 2023

