Les news du 28 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 28 Mars 2023 The Evil - Leathürbitch - Hyl - Exitium - Death Decline - Nightside - Necrotesque
»
(Lien direct)
THE EVIL (Doom/Stoner avec l'ex-Sarcófago Wagner Antichrist, Brésil) offre son nouvel opus Seven Acts to Apocalypse en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 31 mars chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Envy [7:08]
2. Pride [5:01]
3. Greed [5:53]
4. Sloth [6:30]
5. Lust [5:56]
6. Voracity [5:56]
7. Wrath [6:47]

»
(Lien direct)
LEATHÜRBITCH (Heavy/Speed, USA) sortira son nouvel album Shattered Vanity le 22 juin via Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. The Dark Mirror
2. Shattered Vanity
3. Betrayal
4. Shadow Mistress
5. Graveyard Eyes
6. The Invitation
7. Nasty Reputation
8. Morphina
9. Horror's Unseen

»
(Lien direct)
HYL (Atmospheric Black Metal, Italie/Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Where Emptiness is All courant mai sur Odium Records. Le titre "Where Emptiness is All" est à découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :

Pvrification
Into the unknown
And everything dies
Where emptiness is all
Endless illusions
Under a watching sky

»
(Lien direct)
EXITIUM (Black/Death, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Imperitous March for Abysmal Glory le 12 mai chez Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Incomb (Intro) – 1:47
02. Rooted in Blackened Soil – 5:44
03. Abyss Wolf – 4:11
04. Hammering The Walls of Grace – 5:26
05. Ephemeral (Instr.) – 4:15
06. The Sinister Sedition – 5:02
07. Led by a Scornful Hand – 5:51
08. Ab Aeterno – 2:20
09. Spoils of Defilement – 4:47
10. Dieu El Veut! – 6:21

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH DECLINE (Thrash/Death, France) entrera au studio au mois de mai pour l'enregistrement de son nouvel album.

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHTSIDE (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira sa nouvelle démo Lions le 21 avril via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. There Won't Be Another Dawn
2. Lions
3. Gates of Hell

»
(Lien direct)
NECROTESQUE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) va éditer son premier long-format The Perpetuated Festering (janvier 2023) au format CD le 30 avril sur Vidar Records. Tracklist :

1. Cesium 137
2. Geriatric Cranium Crusher
3. The Perpetuated Festering
4. It's Just Murder
5. Sexual Sadism Disorder
6. Je maintiendrai
7. Death Obsessed
Thrasho Keyser
28 Mars 2023

