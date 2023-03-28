»

(Lien direct) HYL (Atmospheric Black Metal, Italie/Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Where Emptiness is All courant mai sur Odium Records. Le titre "Where Emptiness is All" est à découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :



Pvrification

Into the unknown

And everything dies

Where emptiness is all

Endless illusions

Under a watching sky



