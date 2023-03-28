HYL (Atmospheric Black Metal, Italie/Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Where Emptiness is All courant mai sur Odium Records. Le titre "Where Emptiness is All" est à découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :
Pvrification
Into the unknown
And everything dies
Where emptiness is all
Endless illusions
Under a watching sky
