Les news du 29 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 29 Mars 2023 Tsjuder - Nervosa - Whythre - Hexella - The Eating Cave - Megalith Levitation - Caedeous
»
(Lien direct)
TSJUDER (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un extrait de son prochain album dont la sortie est prévue dans le courant de cette année. "Gods Of Black Blood" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
NERVOSA (Thrash Metal, Brésil) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit, le premier avec son nouveau line-up. "Endless Ambition" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
WHYTHRE (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Scorchbreath" tiré de son nouvel album Impregnate My Hate qui sort le 26 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Scorchbreath (3:54)
2. Impregnate My Hate (3:11)
3. Can’t Escape This (4:55)
4. Scorpions of Sinai (3:29)
5. C Section S1urpee (2:48)
6. Death Frontier (3:09)
7. Tantric Aspects of the Cross (2:32)
8. Immanence (4:02)
9. Run it Red (3:50)

Durée totale : 31:54

»
(Lien direct)
HEXELLA (Black 'n Roll, USA) a signé sur Hells Headbangers pour la sortie début 2024 d'un premier long-format.

»
(Lien direct)
THE EATING CAVE (Technical Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Acceptance" extrait de son nouveau disque The Miscalculation à venir le 21 avril. Tracklist :

01. Ubiquitous
02. Discovery (feat. Matt Brown) 05:18
03. Implications
04. Awakening (feat. Matt Brown)
05. Warfare
06. Acceptance
07. Indoctrination (feat. Keith Merrow)

»
(Lien direct)
MEGALITH LEVITATION (Stoner/Doom, Russie) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Obscure Fire en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 31 mars via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

01. Obscure Fire
02. Of Silence
03. Descending
04. Into the Depth
05. Of Eternal Doom

»
(Lien direct)
CAEDEOUS (Symphonic Extreme Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Malum Supplicium le 21 avril sur Black Sunset. Tracklist :

Scalas Ad Inferos
Cruxis Inferni
In Flamma Peribimus
Maledictio Animae
Pandemonium
Obscura Ascensionis
Pergame Altare
Abominatio Alchimiae
Malum Supplicium
29 Mars 2023
29 Mars 2023

