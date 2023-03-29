WHYTHRE (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Scorchbreath" tiré de son nouvel album Impregnate My Hate qui sort le 26 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Scorchbreath (3:54)
2. Impregnate My Hate (3:11)
3. Can’t Escape This (4:55)
4. Scorpions of Sinai (3:29)
5. C Section S1urpee (2:48)
6. Death Frontier (3:09)
7. Tantric Aspects of the Cross (2:32)
8. Immanence (4:02)
9. Run it Red (3:50)
