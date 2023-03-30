chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
190 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Architects
 Architects - Lost Forever /... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - This Is Exile (C)
Par Lestat		   
Présentation du Dark Medieval Fest
 Présentation du Dark Mediev... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Dying Of Everything (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Vision Of Disorder
 Vision Of Disorder - Vision... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Høstsol
 Høstsol - L​ä​nge leve dö​d... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Parasitario
 Parasitario - Everything Be... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Terrörhammer
 Terrörhammer - Gateways To ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Daeva
 Daeva - Through Sheer Will ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par Ander		   
Defiled
 Defiled - In Crisis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Kriegsmaschine
 Kriegsmaschine - Apocalypti... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Tempered
 Tempered - Greenwashed (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Syndrome 81
 Syndrome 81 - Loubards Sens... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 30 Mars 2023

News
Les news du 30 Mars 2023 Cattle Decapitation - Kommand - Evilcult
»
(Lien direct)
CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Progressive Brutal Modern Death Metal, États-Unis) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Terrasite le 13 mai sur Metal Blade Records. Après "We Eat Our Young", découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Scourge Of The Offspring" :

01. Terrasitic Adaptation
02. We Eat Our Young (YouTube)
03. Scourge of the Offspring
04. The Insignificants
05. The Storm Upstairs
06. ...And the World Will Go on Without You
07. A Photic Doom
08. Dead End Residents
09. Solastalgia
10. Just Another Body

»
(Lien direct)
Annoncé pour le 31 mars sur 20 Buck Spin Records, le nouvel album de KOMMAND (Death Metal, USA) intitulé Death Age est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Final Virus
02. Chimera Soldiers
03. Global Death
04. Polar Holdout
05. Fleeing Western Territories
06. Collapse Metropolis

»
(Lien direct)
Les Brésiliens d'EVILCULT (Speed / Black / Thrash, Brésil) sortiront leur deuxième album intitulé The Devil Is Always Looking For Souls le 31 mars sur Awakening Records. En voici un extrait avec le clip de "The Witch" :

01. Ancient Power
02. The Devil Is Always Looking For Souls
03. Chants Of The Night
04. Call Of Evil
05. Die In Hell
06. Speed Metal Fire
07. The Witch
Thrasho AxGxB
30 Mars 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Cattle Decapitation
 Cattle Decapitation
Anti-Human Progressive Brutal Modern Death Metal - 1996 - Etats-Unis		   
Kommand
 Kommand
Death Metal - 2015 - Etats-Unis		   
Klone
Le Grand Voyage
Lire la chronique
Vampyric Tyrant
Schwarze Schwingen
Lire la chronique
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
Bones + PROFANATION + Sépul...
Lire le live report
Diablation
Par le feu
Lire la chronique
Qrixkuor
Zoetrope (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tramalizer
Fumes Of Funeral Pyres
Lire la chronique
Tenebrisme
Humble sillon
Lire la chronique
Mongolito
Pure
Lire la chronique
Coldworld
Isolation
Lire la chronique
Ne Obliviscaris
Exul
Lire la chronique
Fecundation
Morte Cerebral (EP)
Lire la chronique
Siege Of Power
This Is Tomorrow
Lire la chronique
Wolfpath
Wolfpath
Lire la chronique
Enslaved
Heimdal
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Granular Transformation (EP)
Lire la chronique
7 H. Target
Yantra Creating
Lire la chronique
Poison Ruïn
Poison Ruïn (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Cannibal Corpse + Dark Funeral
Lire le live report
Vipère
Douleurs
Lire la chronique
Présentation du Dark Medieval Fest
Lire l'interview
Vision Of Disorder
Vision Of Disorder
Lire la chronique
Wretched Fate
Carnal Heresy
Lire la chronique
Ciemra
The Tread Of Darkness
Lire la chronique
Terrörhammer
Gateways To Hades
Lire la chronique
Räum
Cursed by the Crown
Lire la chronique
Parasitario
Everything Belongs To Death
Lire la chronique
Tempered
Biowaste (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eternal Sleep
Desperate Prayer Blues
Lire la chronique
Obituary
Dying Of Everything
Lire la chronique
Tempered
Greenwashed (EP)
Lire la chronique