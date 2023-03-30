Les news du 30 Mars 2023
News
Les news du 30 Mars 2023 Cattle Decapitation - Kommand - Evilcult
|»
|CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Progressive Brutal Modern Death Metal, États-Unis) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Terrasite le 13 mai sur Metal Blade Records. Après "We Eat Our Young", découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Scourge Of The Offspring" :
01. Terrasitic Adaptation
02. We Eat Our Young (YouTube)
03. Scourge of the Offspring
04. The Insignificants
05. The Storm Upstairs
06. ...And the World Will Go on Without You
07. A Photic Doom
08. Dead End Residents
09. Solastalgia
10. Just Another Body
|
|»
|Annoncé pour le 31 mars sur 20 Buck Spin Records, le nouvel album de KOMMAND (Death Metal, USA) intitulé Death Age est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Final Virus
02. Chimera Soldiers
03. Global Death
04. Polar Holdout
05. Fleeing Western Territories
06. Collapse Metropolis
|
|»
|Les Brésiliens d'EVILCULT (Speed / Black / Thrash, Brésil) sortiront leur deuxième album intitulé The Devil Is Always Looking For Souls le 31 mars sur Awakening Records. En voici un extrait avec le clip de "The Witch" :
01. Ancient Power
02. The Devil Is Always Looking For Souls
03. Chants Of The Night
04. Call Of Evil
05. Die In Hell
06. Speed Metal Fire
07. The Witch
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par AxGxB
Par Hallu
Par KHÂ-O
Par Lestat
Par Jean-Clint
Par Clodfransoa
Par Keyser
Par KHÂ-O
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Krokodil
Par Ander
Par Sosthène
Par Billy S.
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB