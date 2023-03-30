»

(Lien direct) CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Progressive Brutal Modern Death Metal, États-Unis) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Terrasite le 13 mai sur Metal Blade Records. Après "We Eat Our Young", découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Scourge Of The Offspring" :



01. Terrasitic Adaptation

02. We Eat Our Young (YouTube)

03. Scourge of the Offspring

04. The Insignificants

05. The Storm Upstairs

06. ...And the World Will Go on Without You

07. A Photic Doom

08. Dead End Residents

09. Solastalgia

10. Just Another Body



