Les news du 30 Mars 2023
News
Les news du 30 Mars 2023 Pustilence - Terranoct - Diablation - Mesmur - Nexorum - Unpure - Cattle Decapitation - Kommand - Evilcult
|PUSTILENCE (Death Metal, Australie) a posté le titre "Aspirants of Intemperance" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Beliefs of Dead Stargazers and Soothsayers dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
CAPITULUM CUPIDITAS
I. Aspirants of Intemperance
II. Profound Assiduity
III. Concupiscence
CAPITULUM COGNITIO
IV. Iliad to the Contorted Apprehension
V. Outwith the Plains of Ultimatum
VI. Procured Propensities
VII. Pishogue Thaumaturge
CAPITULUM VICTORUM
VIII. An Ode to the Eyes That Are Yellow
IX. Demiurge Divertissement
X. Extirpated Conquest
XI. Testament of Disarray
|TERRANOCT (Thrash/Death, USA) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Leviathan's Will" tiré de son premier long-format Icon of Ruin prévu le 28 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
1 Meridian
2 Omnipotence
3 Cast in Stone
4 Heresy
5 Dystopian Dance
6 Blighted Body
7 Call Of The Void
8 Artificial Conflict
9 Those Without A Voice
10 Leviathan’s Will
11 Cerebral Strangulation
|DIABLATION (Symphonic Death Metal, France) offre son nouvel album Par le feu en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Inferi Ostium [0:51]
2. Vox Diaboli [4:44]
3. L'Unique Merveille [5:34]
4. Au Bord du Gouffre [4:59]
5. Crépuscule Doré [4:23]
6. Testament de l'Humanité [5:48]
7. Mort, Marche avec Moi [13:31]
|MESMUR (Death/Funeral Doom, USA/Australie/Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Refraction" extrait de son nouveau disque Chthonic qui sort le 14 avril chez Aesthetic Death et Solitude Prod. Tracklist :
01. Chthonic (Prelude)
02. Refraction
03. Petroglyph
04. Passage
05. Chthonic (Coda)
|NEXORUM (Blackened Death Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus Tongue Of Thorns Le 19 mai via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
1. Shun
2. Solvet Saeclum in Favilla
3. The Pestilential Wind
4. Elegy of Hate
5. Cult of the Monolith
6. Eldritch Abominations
7. Sinnets Krig
8. Mother of Ghouls
9. Wrath of Zeal
|UNPURE (Black/Thrash/Speed, Suède) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son nouvel album Prophecies Ablaze à venir demain sur Invictus Productions et The Ajna Offensive. Tracklist :
1. Megalithic Gateways
2. Northern Sea Madness
3. Small Crooked Bones
4. The Witch Of Upsala
5. Beyond the Nightmares
6. His Wrath and the Red Soil
7. Prophecies Ablaze
8. Endtime Dictator
|CATTLE DECAPITATION (Anti-Human Progressive Brutal Modern Death Metal, États-Unis) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Terrasite le 13 mai sur Metal Blade Records. Après "We Eat Our Young", découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Scourge Of The Offspring" :
01. Terrasitic Adaptation
02. We Eat Our Young (YouTube)
03. Scourge of the Offspring
04. The Insignificants
05. The Storm Upstairs
06. ...And the World Will Go on Without You
07. A Photic Doom
08. Dead End Residents
09. Solastalgia
10. Just Another Body
|Annoncé pour le 31 mars sur 20 Buck Spin Records, le nouvel album de KOMMAND (Death Metal, USA) intitulé Death Age est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Final Virus
02. Chimera Soldiers
03. Global Death
04. Polar Holdout
05. Fleeing Western Territories
06. Collapse Metropolis
|Les Brésiliens d'EVILCULT (Speed / Black / Thrash, Brésil) sortiront leur deuxième album intitulé The Devil Is Always Looking For Souls le 31 mars sur Awakening Records. En voici un extrait avec le clip de "The Witch" :
01. Ancient Power
02. The Devil Is Always Looking For Souls
03. Chants Of The Night
04. Call Of Evil
05. Die In Hell
06. Speed Metal Fire
07. The Witch
