Les news du 31 Mars 2023
News
Les news du 31 Mars 2023 Necronomicon ex Mortis - Sentinel Sirens - Demonical - Phrenesy - Dead End Finland - Mammon's Throne - Desecrate - Grafhond
|NECRONOMICON EX MORTIS (Horror Death Metal, USA) a sorti aujourd'hui son premier EP éponyme en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur ce lien. Tracklist :
1. Celestial Tomb (4:35)
2. Earth Cancer (4:22)
3. Nocturnal (4:00)
4. The Burning (4:59)
Durée totale : 17:58
|SENTINEL SIRENS (Thrash Metal, Suède) propose le titre "The Dome Cyclotron" extrait de son premier long-format Orbithon Wave qui sort le 28 avril chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Acrimony of Gods
2. The Dome Cyclotron
3. Orbithon Wave
4. Of Deepest Below
5. Fury of Atlantis
6. Thalus Masterplan
7. Monstrum Pandemum
8. Chaos Unbound
9. The Drowning of the Oceans
10. Planet Lament
|DEMONICAL (Death Metal, Suède) sort aujourd'hui via Agonia Records un nouvel EP intitulé Into Victory et comprenant un morceau inédit ainsi qu'une reprise des Ramones. Tracklist :
1. Into Victory
2. Somebody Put Something In My Drink (Ramones cover)
|PHRENESY (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition de son dernier album Fears Apocalypse (2022) le 5 mai prochain. Tracklist :
1. Fears Apocalypse
2. Bring It On
3. Fuck The Pain
4. Lost Generation
5. Mistakes
6. My Hate Is Gonna Speak For Me
7. Vultures
8. The Truth Is All There
9. The Party Won't Stop
10. War For Beer
|DEAD END FINLAND (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Victory sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Northern Winds
02. Wounded & Bleeding
03. Heavy Rain
04. Beyond the Distance
05. In the Dark
06. Kaamos
07. Up So High, Down So Low
08. Delusions of Grandeur
09. Bound to Be Reborn
10. Wrath of God
|MAMMON'S THRONE (Stoner/Sludge/Doom Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son nouvel opus éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :
1. Return Us to the Stars
2. Beyond
3. A King's Last Lament
4. Mammon's Throne (Reap What You Sow)
5. Impure
|DESECRATE (Melodic Death/Gothic Metal, Italie) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouvel album Lights of Contradiction à venir le 9 juin via Sleaszy Rider Records.
|GRAFHOND (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sort ce jour son premier EP In harmonie met de dood sur War Productions. À cette occasion, vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. De zuivering (3:37)
2. Verwekker (3:38)
3. Gefluister (3:49)
4. Gat (3:43)
5. Verslagen (4:12)
6. Voor galg en rad (4:55)
Total: (23:55)
