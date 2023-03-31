»

PHRENESY (Thrash Metal, Brésil) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition de son dernier album Fears Apocalypse (2022) le 5 mai prochain. Tracklist :



1. Fears Apocalypse

2. Bring It On

3. Fuck The Pain

4. Lost Generation

5. Mistakes

6. My Hate Is Gonna Speak For Me

7. Vultures

8. The Truth Is All There

9. The Party Won't Stop

10. War For Beer



