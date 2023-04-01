chargement...

Les news du 1 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 1 Avril 2023 Valgrind - Finality - Grin - Vorna - Thy Kingdom Will Burn - Swarm
»
(Lien direct)
VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) offre en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Millennium of Night Bliss prévu le 24 avril chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Teshub
2. Banished by Celestial Harmonies
3. Millennium of Night Bliss
4. Tenebra Corona Mundi
5. Dark Winds of Avalon
6. Lament of the Black Penitents (Glory Is the Sun of the Dead)
7. Oracle of Death
8. Fear from Beyond
9. The Path to the Temple of Black Ash

»
(Lien direct)
FINALITY (Thrash/Power, USA) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Revelation" qui figurera sur son premier long-format Technocracy prévu le 5 mai.

»
(Lien direct)
GRIN (Sludge/Stoner, Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Black Nothingness le 7avril via The Lasting Dose Records. Le titre "Gatekeeper" est en écoute ci-dessous. Tracklist :

Nothingness
Gatekeeper
Midnight Blue Sorrow
The Tempest Of Time
Talons
Deathbringers

»
(Lien direct)
VORNA (Folk/Pagan/Black Metal, Finlande) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Valo" issu de son nouvel album Aamunkoi à venir le 21 avril sur Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. Hiljaisuus ei kestä
02. Harva päättää hyvästeistään
03. Valo
04. Aika pakenee
05. Kallioilla
06. Muualle
07. Raja
08. Meri
09. Aamunkoi

»
(Lien direct)
THY KINGDOM WILL BURN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo de sa reprise de "Self Control". Le groupe sera prochainement en tournée européenne sur les dates suivantes :

8 april - Varjobaari - Tampere (Finland)
9 april - Bar Loose - Helsinki (Finland)
18 may - tba*
19 may - Muggefug - Cottbus (Germany)*
20 may - tba*
21 may - Le Grillen -Colmar (France)*
22 may - La Bratcave - Lille (France)*
23 may - Le Klub - Paris (France)*
24 may - Brin De Zinc - Chambery (France)*
25 may - TAF Secret Place - Montpellier (France)*
26 may - Rock Metal Camp - Saint-Hilaire-les-Places (France)*
27 may - Deep Inside - Dijon (France)*
28 may - Die Grotte - Ansbach (Germany)*
29 may - tba*
8 june - tba
9 june - Lübbenau (Germany)
10 june - M:O:A - MISE Open Air - Homberg (Germany)
30 august - tba**
1 september - Warhorns Festival - Selby (UK)**
2 september - Nottingham (UK) (tbc)**
3 september - Cavern - Exeter (UK)**
4 september - Poco Loco - Chatham (UK)**
5 september - tba**
6 september - tba**
7 september - tba**
8 september - tba**
9 september - The Scotsman Pub - Schwerin (Germany)**

* with Raven Throne

* * with Zornheym

»
(Lien direct)
SWARM (Thrash/Groove, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "White Line" extrait de son nouvel EP Mad In France sorti en février dernier.
Thrasho Keyser
1 Avril 2023

