VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) offre en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Millennium of Night Bliss prévu le 24 avril chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Teshub
2. Banished by Celestial Harmonies
3. Millennium of Night Bliss
4. Tenebra Corona Mundi
5. Dark Winds of Avalon
6. Lament of the Black Penitents (Glory Is the Sun of the Dead)
7. Oracle of Death
8. Fear from Beyond
9. The Path to the Temple of Black Ash
THY KINGDOM WILL BURN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo de sa reprise de "Self Control". Le groupe sera prochainement en tournée européenne sur les dates suivantes :
8 april - Varjobaari - Tampere (Finland)
9 april - Bar Loose - Helsinki (Finland)
18 may - tba*
19 may - Muggefug - Cottbus (Germany)*
20 may - tba*
21 may - Le Grillen -Colmar (France)*
22 may - La Bratcave - Lille (France)*
23 may - Le Klub - Paris (France)*
24 may - Brin De Zinc - Chambery (France)*
25 may - TAF Secret Place - Montpellier (France)*
26 may - Rock Metal Camp - Saint-Hilaire-les-Places (France)*
27 may - Deep Inside - Dijon (France)*
28 may - Die Grotte - Ansbach (Germany)*
29 may - tba*
8 june - tba
9 june - Lübbenau (Germany)
10 june - M:O:A - MISE Open Air - Homberg (Germany)
30 august - tba**
1 september - Warhorns Festival - Selby (UK)**
2 september - Nottingham (UK) (tbc)**
3 september - Cavern - Exeter (UK)**
4 september - Poco Loco - Chatham (UK)**
5 september - tba**
6 september - tba**
7 september - tba**
8 september - tba**
9 september - The Scotsman Pub - Schwerin (Germany)**
