Les news du 4 Avril 2023
News
Les news du 4 Avril 2023 Crepitation - Ocular Trauma - Liquid Flesh - Of Spite - Nattverd - Agarwaen - Reva - Hanging Garden - Overkill - Esoctrilihum
|CREPITATION (Brutal Slam Death, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Monstrous Eruption of Impetuous Preposterosity le 23 juin sur Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
1. Carcinogenital Space Hopper
2. Rancid Blubbery Encrustments
3. Methanated Propulsion of Gaseous Levitation
4. The Gyrospastic Photomancer (Purging of the Able-bodied)
5. Vicious Entwattering of Obstinant Nepotistic Shithouses
6. Priapismic Whisking of Mucilaginous Concrete Slurry
7. Custardized Urethral Vomit Cannon
8. Bloated Festering Mass of Corpulent Immensity
9. Devourification of Skewerised Rottiserie Hominids
10. Molecular Testicular Spectacular Dracula Vernacular
11. Reeking Blobs of Globular Viscosity
12. Barkkake
13. Superkalifragelisticexpibabyshakeus
|OCULAR TRAUMA (Death Metal, Canada) rejoint l'écurie Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 28 avril d'un nouvel EP baptisé The Dissection of Tragedy. Tracklist :
I - A Somber Recollection
II - Shattered Remedy
III - Rot Before Broken Eyes
IV - Embrace the Torment
|LIQUID FLESH (Death Metal, France) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année de son nouvel album Dolores.
|OF SPITE (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Riddle Redemption chez Inverse Records. Pour l'occasion, une vidéo pour le titre "Agonia" a été mis en ligne. Tracklist :
01. Aether
02. Olen
03. Sunila
04. Senufo
05. Bird of Prey
06. Murderous
07. Agonia
|NATTVERD (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau "En Poesende Eim I Vinden" issu de son nouvel opus I Helvetes Forakt à venir le 26 mai via Soulseller Records. Tracklist :
1. Det Stormer I Norge
2. Vandring I Elver Av Blod
3. En Poesende Eim I Vinden
4. Oeyne I Natten
5. Forbannet Vaere
6. Helvete Kjenner Alt, Selv Naar Taaken Har Lagt Seg
7. En gammel Kriger Trosser Vind Og Vaer
8. Gudsforlatt
9. Elvedjuvet
10. I Moerke Skip Innover
|AGARWAEN (Industrial Horror Melodic Black/Death, Finlande) a récemment sorti son nouvel album Channel: Lunacy en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. (ec)Static
2. Channel of Lunacy
3. Mass Hypnosis
4. Lobotomy
5. Graveyard Shift
6. Call of the Void
7. Delirium
8. Death Row
9. Bloodstained
|REVA (Post-Black Metal, Italie), le projet solo de Flv (Disease, Throne of flesh), sortira son nouvel EP Far away from all this le 14 avril. Un premier extrait, "I've never been here"", est à découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. )++Conjurer++(
2. I've never been here
3. Stargazer
4. Everlasting Coil
5. Sweet Harmony
|HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Construct" extrait de son nouvel album The Garden paru fin mars sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. The Garden
2. The Four Winds
3. The Construct
4. The Song of Spring
5. The Fire at First Dawn
6. The Nightfall
7. The Stolen Fire
8. The Journey
9. The Derelict Bay
10. The Fireside
11. The Resolute
|OVERKILL (Thrash, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Scorched prévu pour le 14 avril via Nuclear Blast. "Wicked Place" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|ESOCTRILIHUM (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et des extraits de son prochain album Astraal Constellations Of The Majickal Zodiac qui sortira le 12 mai via I, Voidhanger Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :
1. Arcane Majestrïx Noir
2. Saturnyôsmachia
3. Atlas Eeïm
4. Tȃimonh Ѳx
5. Ѳxphiliastisme
6. Uran-Ѳx Death Star
7. AlŭBḁḁlisme
8. Shadow Lupus Of Sæmons-Tuhr
9. Skorpïus Nebŭlah Tyrant
10. Lunḁḁr Phalanx Of Ω Draco
11. Säth-Oxd, Stellar Basilisk
12. Omniversal Zodiac War
13. Zi-Dynh-Gtir : Eon Devourer
14. Serpathei-Ӿythion : Reptilian Time Reversed
