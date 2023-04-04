»

(Lien direct) HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Construct" extrait de son nouvel album The Garden paru fin mars sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :



1. The Garden

2. The Four Winds

3. The Construct

4. The Song of Spring

5. The Fire at First Dawn

6. The Nightfall

7. The Stolen Fire

8. The Journey

9. The Derelict Bay

10. The Fireside

11. The Resolute



