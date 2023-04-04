chargement...

Vomi Noir
 Vomi Noir - L'Innommable Re... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost - The Plague ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Ultimate Abomina... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ancient Ossuaries mini tour
 Ancient Ossuaries mini tour... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Architects
 Architects - Lost Forever /... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris - Exul (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel - This Is Exile (C)
Par Lestat		   
Présentation du Dark Medieval Fest
 Présentation du Dark Mediev... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Dying Of Everything (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Vision Of Disorder
 Vision Of Disorder - Vision... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Høstsol
 Høstsol - L​ä​nge leve dö​d... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Parasitario
 Parasitario - Everything Be... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Terrörhammer
 Terrörhammer - Gateways To ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Daeva
 Daeva - Through Sheer Will ... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Archspire + Benighted + Psycroptic
 Archspire + Benighted + Psy... (R)
Par Ander		   
Defiled
 Defiled - In Crisis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Kriegsmaschine
 Kriegsmaschine - Apocalypti... (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Tempered
 Tempered - Greenwashed (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 4 Avril 2023

News
Les news du 4 Avril 2023 Crepitation - Ocular Trauma - Liquid Flesh - Of Spite - Nattverd - Agarwaen - Reva - Hanging Garden - Overkill - Esoctrilihum
»
(Lien direct)
CREPITATION (Brutal Slam Death, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Monstrous Eruption of Impetuous Preposterosity le 23 juin sur Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :

1. Carcinogenital Space Hopper
2. Rancid Blubbery Encrustments
3. Methanated Propulsion of Gaseous Levitation
4. The Gyrospastic Photomancer (Purging of the Able-bodied)
5. Vicious Entwattering of Obstinant Nepotistic Shithouses
6. Priapismic Whisking of Mucilaginous Concrete Slurry
7. Custardized Urethral Vomit Cannon
8. Bloated Festering Mass of Corpulent Immensity
9. Devourification of Skewerised Rottiserie Hominids
10. Molecular Testicular Spectacular Dracula Vernacular
11. Reeking Blobs of Globular Viscosity
12. Barkkake
13. Superkalifragelisticexpibabyshakeus


»
(Lien direct)
OCULAR TRAUMA (Death Metal, Canada) rejoint l'écurie Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 28 avril d'un nouvel EP baptisé The Dissection of Tragedy. Tracklist :

I - A Somber Recollection
II - Shattered Remedy
III - Rot Before Broken Eyes
IV - Embrace the Torment

»
(Lien direct)
LIQUID FLESH (Death Metal, France) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année de son nouvel album Dolores.

»
(Lien direct)
OF SPITE (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Riddle Redemption chez Inverse Records. Pour l'occasion, une vidéo pour le titre "Agonia" a été mis en ligne. Tracklist :

01. Aether
02. Olen
03. Sunila
04. Senufo
05. Bird of Prey
06. Murderous
07. Agonia

»
(Lien direct)
NATTVERD (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau "En Poesende Eim I Vinden" issu de son nouvel opus I Helvetes Forakt à venir le 26 mai via Soulseller Records. Tracklist :

1. Det Stormer I Norge
2. Vandring I Elver Av Blod
3. En Poesende Eim I Vinden
4. Oeyne I Natten
5. Forbannet Vaere
6. Helvete Kjenner Alt, Selv Naar Taaken Har Lagt Seg
7. En gammel Kriger Trosser Vind Og Vaer
8. Gudsforlatt
9. Elvedjuvet
10. I Moerke Skip Innover

»
(Lien direct)
AGARWAEN (Industrial Horror Melodic Black/Death, Finlande) a récemment sorti son nouvel album Channel: Lunacy en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. (ec)Static
2. Channel of Lunacy
3. Mass Hypnosis
4. Lobotomy
5. Graveyard Shift
6. Call of the Void
7. Delirium
8. Death Row
9. Bloodstained

»
(Lien direct)
REVA (Post-Black Metal, Italie), le projet solo de Flv (Disease, Throne of flesh), sortira son nouvel EP Far away from all this le 14 avril. Un premier extrait, "I've never been here"", est à découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :


1. )++Conjurer++(
2. I've never been here
3. Stargazer
4. Everlasting Coil
5. Sweet Harmony

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Construct" extrait de son nouvel album The Garden paru fin mars sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. The Garden
2. The Four Winds
3. The Construct
4. The Song of Spring
5. The Fire at First Dawn
6. The Nightfall
7. The Stolen Fire
8. The Journey
9. The Derelict Bay
10. The Fireside
11. The Resolute

»
(Lien direct)
OVERKILL (Thrash, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Scorched prévu pour le 14 avril via Nuclear Blast. "Wicked Place" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ESOCTRILIHUM (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et des extraits de son prochain album Astraal Constellations Of The Majickal Zodiac qui sortira le 12 mai via I, Voidhanger Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :

1. Arcane Majestrïx Noir
2. Saturnyôsmachia
3. Atlas Eeïm
4. Tȃimonh Ѳx
5. Ѳxphiliastisme
6. Uran-Ѳx Death Star
7. AlŭBḁḁlisme
8. Shadow Lupus Of Sæmons-Tuhr
9. Skorpïus Nebŭlah Tyrant
10. Lunḁḁr Phalanx Of Ω Draco
11. Säth-Oxd, Stellar Basilisk
12. Omniversal Zodiac War
13. Zi-Dynh-Gtir : Eon Devourer
14. Serpathei-Ӿythion : Reptilian Time Reversed

Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
4 Avril 2023

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
